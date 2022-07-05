Protests sparked around the country on June 24 after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn the long-standing federal-protection for abortions.
In Wilson County, a teen decided that women in his community needed to know that someone had their backs. Aiden Pratt, president of the Wilson County Young Democrats, along with other members of the group, organized a demonstration on the Lebanon square on Wednesday.
Pratt and his group marched to the Wilson County Courthouse, waving signs that objected to the Supreme Court decision.
“We decided to do it because overturning Roe v. Wade was an assault on women’s rights everywhere,” Pratt said. “We wanted to organize a protest like the one in Davidson County. So, we decided, let’s do it.”
The most important part of the march for Pratt was signaling support to women in Wilson County.
“We did it to show women in Wilson County that we are going to try and stand by their side,” Pratt said.
Pratt is just 15 years old, but he doesn’t let that stop him from reaching out to his elected officials. He’s also a congressional representative of Tennessee Young Democrats for congressional district 6. He’s sent numerous emails and made several calls to everyone from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
“We have to show the Tennessee government that we won’t back down,” Pratt said.
The teen expressed concern about what the Court might set its sights on next.
“Our nation lost its freedom,” Pratt said. “You cannot call us a free country anymore, especially if they try to overturn other cases. I am concerned that the next on the chopping block will be gay marriage and gay rights in general.”
Pratt, who is gay, worries that lawmakers are trying to put their beliefs into the rules that govern everyone at the expense of people like him.
“There should be no reason that two people who are in love shouldn’t be able to hold hands in public,” Pratt said. “We are all human beings.”
Pratt indicated that his message was two-pronged. In addition to showing support for women in Wilson County, he wanted to send a message to local leaders as well.
“I wanted to catch the eyes of Republicans in the county, to show them that we do care about it, and that our rights aren’t something that can just be played with,” Pratt said.
