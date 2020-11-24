Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital warned on Monday that it could reach full capacity if the local surge in COVID-19 cases continues.
According to VWCH President Jay Hinesley, Tennessee has seen record hospitalizations every day in November as Wilson County’s 14-day case average trends upward. As of Monday there are 1,098 active cases in the county, and 74 residents dead.
“We would like for our community to take this seriously,” Hinesley said on a conference call with roughly 70 local business owners and elected officials. “And the reason we need you to take it seriously is we have to make sure that we can continue to take care of you and your family. And we are making plans — we have additional capacity built into our system, but there are obviously limits to that ability and we want to make sure we do everything we can to make that possible.”
Hinesley said the hospital traditionally has more patients in the fall and winter, which could prove difficult to manage alongside COVID-19 cases. He sees enforcing the local mask mandate and social distancing guidelines as key in bringing the numbers back down.
“Trust me when I say I understand how controversial that statement can be,” Hinesley said. “And I want to be real clear: this is not about Republican/Democrat politics, this is about taking care of our community, and the mask is the most effective way at limiting the spread of this virus.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto originally placed the county under a mask mandate in July and reinstated it in October. Local law enforcement agencies have responded by encouraging people to wear masks rather than issuing charges or citations.
“I don’t think the sheriff’s department or the police department should be out putting people in jail for not wearing a mask,” Hinesley said. “I don’t think that’s what this is about, but we do think that people should be responsible and encourage each other and model good behavior by putting a mask on in your community, and that’s effectively what we’re asking for today.”
VWCH Chief Medical Officer Adam Huggins said following those guidelines is even more important with the holidays on the horizon.
“We know that after Memorial Day and after the July 4 holiday that we saw bumps in our patients being infected and bumps in our hospitalization,” he said. “I think our concern is that with the Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas holiday and New Year’s holiday coming up that we’re going to see even more bumps on top of our already stressed system.”
David Aronoff, who leads the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said he does not expect a widely available vaccine until 2021. If that’s the case, masks, social distancing and hand washing will be the main defenses for now.
“This virus primarily spreads from person to person through our breath,” Aronoff said. “And the most, I think, nefarious part of this pandemic is that it is largely being spread silently by people who feel well, they look well. They have no concept that they’re contagious or infectious, but they are and they’re spreading it to other people.”
According to Aronoff, as many as 2 in 5 people infected are asymptomatic, and those who show symptoms are still contagious for a day or two before they surface.
“Because we can’t just look at someone and know that they’re infected or not, or even look ourselves in the mirror and know that we’re infected or not, we really need to each be playing our part,” he said.
For the staff at VWCH, that means a more concerted effort from community leaders to promote mask wearing among residents.
“If we lead by example and lead together, we can really help save this community a lot of potential pain or sickness,” Huggins said. “We can’t do this alone as the hospital. We really need the members of the community to really help.”
