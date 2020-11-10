Blue League results from Week 3 games played last Saturday at Tuckers Crossroads:
GIRLSByars Dowdy 42, Tuckers Crossroads 4
Emma Tillman totaled 22 points for the Lady Lions while Riley Boatman bucketed 10, Lorena Lund eight and Jaida Thompson two.
Colleena Ralston and Gloriana Gambrell each tossed in two for Tuckers Crossroads.
Gambrell and Jaci Andrews each tossed in two fifth-period points for Tuckers while Ni’Kiya Reedy countered with a pair for Byars Dowdy.
Coles Ferry 41, Castle Heights 7
Caroline Coffee poured in 25 points for Coles Ferry while Kyleeyah Jennings added eight and Keira Bryant and Lucy Deffendall four each.
Chanel Spencer scored five points and Lucia Wilson the other two for Castle Heights.
Raelynn Ashley scored eight points and Quinn Welser two in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights while Laylah Porter countered with a pair for Coles Ferry.
Sam Houston 35, Carroll-Oakland 4
Harper Haskins threw in 13 points and Brylee Bowers 10 for Sam Houston while Haidyn Burnley, Tenley Davis and Cami Ford each finished with four.
Carter Estep and Cadence Malave each managed two for Carroll-Oakland.
Halle Bond, Bryley Bowers and Tenley Davis each dropped in two fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Azy Cowley countered with a pair for Carroll-Oakland.
BOYSTuckers Crossroads 19, Byars Dowdy 9
Urijah Dodge dropped in 11 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Alex Barker, Knox Major, Ridge Means and Carlos Shannon each scored two.
Jayden Gallardo finished with four points, Braylen Higgs three and Bryson Brown two for Byars Dowdy.
Brown, Brayden Elkins and Jaronta Rayner each tossed in two fifth-period points for the Lions while Mason Clinard countered with a pair for Tuckers Crossroads.
Coles Ferry 45, Castle Heights 6
Elliott Greer collected 11 points for Coles Ferry while Jacob Hawn added eight, Chad Thomas Lanning and Eli Spurlock six each, Avery Davis and Easten Thompson four apiece and Luke Grimes, Brody McCue and Jazton Wilson two each.
Niken Walker scored all six points for Castle Heights.
Jalonzo Bishop finished with four points and Thompson two in the fifth quarter for the Cougars.
Carroll-Oakland 24, Sam Houston 15
Owen Kohler tossed in 10 points for Carroll-Oakland while Tyler Brownlee and Mark Scott each scored six and Micah Strickland two.
Noah Hardin had six points, Kendrick Lewis five and Kenyan Marable four for Sam Houston.
Bo Davis dropped in four points for Sam Houston and Jack Thompson two for Carroll-Oakland in the fifth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.