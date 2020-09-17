FRIDAY
MT. JULIET at WILSON CENTRAL
LEBANON at Hendersonville
Cascade at WATERTOWN
Donelson Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN, 7:30 p.m.
Smyrna at GREEN HILL
Franklin Grace Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN, 7:30 p.m.
All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
