With few region games on tap, Week 6 features a plethora of interesting matchups, a couple of homecomings and a rare Saturday-afternoon contest.
Friendship Christian will host King’s Academy in the only region game. Mt. Juliet Christian is off this week.
Wilson Central at GallatinThe Green Wave will finish its four-game set against Wilson County schools with a matchup with the 2-3 Wildcats at Calvin Short Field. Gallatin defeated Lebanon and Green Hill before suffering its first loss to Mt. Juliet two weeks ago. The Wave were edged by Collierville 20-19 last week to fall to 3-2
But make no mistake, the Green Wave is loaded, as usual.
“They’re definitely big up front and they got athletes,” Wildcat coach Brad Dedman said of the Green Wave. “Definitely someone we’re going to have a hard time tangling with.”
Dedman mentioned running backs Montez Banks and Steven Halcomb as well as quarterback Mason Stanley.
“It really revolves around their quarterback,” Dedman said. “He runs a little bit more.”
Central saw a two-game winning streak end when the Wildcats went down swinging to Mt. Juliet 10-7 last Friday.
“Our guys battled,” Dedman said of last Friday. “They laid it on the line.
“You wish you executed better on certain plays for different outcomes, and I’m sure that goes for both teams. They executed the plan on both ends, really just proud of all of them.”
Watertown at White HouseThe Class 2A 4-1 Purple Tigers will face the 4A 1-3 Blue Devils. White House has a rich tradition but has drawn blanks since a season-opening win over Station Camp. But it’s still a game which can help Watertown down the stretch of the season and beyond.
“Anytime you play a bigger school, it’ll help us down the road,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “That’s the way we’ve done with our schedule the last three or four years now. We don’t play many easy teams anymore.
“We play good competition to get ready for the playoffs.”
Watertown will face a big Blue Devil team which revolves around the ground game.
“Offensively, they are built around the power-I,” Webster said. “They’ll show different formations — power-I, spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.