EastAlcoa 41, Kingston 0
Anderson Co. 53, Chattanooga Central 0
Baylor 20, Knoxville Catholic 17 (Thu)
Bledsoe Co. 28, Polk Co. 10
Bradley Central 38, William Blount 28
Brainerd 1, Red Bank (COVID-19) 0
CAK 34, Boyd Buchanan 10
Chattanooga Christian 43, Notre Dame 39
Chattanooga Grace 41, Lakeway Christian 14
Claiborne 37, Chuckey-Doak 6
Cloudland 52, Jellico 28
Copper Basin 12, North Georgia Falcons, GA 7
Cosby 1, Unaka (COVID-19) 0
Cumberland Gap 42, Hancock Co. 6
Daniel Boone 59, Cocke Co. 0
David Crockett 24, Tennessee High 22
Dobyns Bennett 59, Morristown West 14
East Ridge 21, Sequoyah 20
Elizabethton 44, Greeneville 10
Farragut 45, Bearden 17
Grainger 44, Sullivan Central 12
Greenback 1, Harriman (COVID-19) 0
Happy Valley 51, Sullivan North 8
Hardin Valley 14, Jefferson Co. 13
Howard 14, Hixson 7
Johnson Co. 1, North Greene (COVID-19) 0
Karns 40, Heritage 30
Knoxville Fulton 33, Campbell Co. 26
Knoxville Halls 20, Knoxville Central 16 (Thu)
Knoxville Webb 42, Silverdale 24
Loudon 28, Sweetwater 7
Marion Co. 41, Tellico Plains 7
Maryville 56, Ooltewah 12
McMinn Co. 42, Cleveland 7
Meigs Co. 33, Oneida 17
Midway 46, Sunbright 15
Morristown East 49, Volunteer 43
Oak Ridge 27, Mt. Juliet 21
Oliver Springs 50, Oakdale 14
Pigeon Forge 35, Austin-East 0 (Thu)
Rhea Co. 38, Soddy-Daisy 14
Rockwood 48, Wartburg Central 0
Sale Creek 46, Lookout Valley 7
Scott 28, Northview Academy 12 (Thu)
Sevier Co. 42, Seymour 35 (Thu)
Signal Mountain 35, McMinn Central 7
South Greene 35, Hampton 31
South Pittsburg 76, Whitwell 0
Unicoi Co. 42, West Greene 21
Upperman 48, Grundy Co. 0
Walker Valley 40, East Hamilton 12
Sullivan South at Sullivan East (Sat)
MiddleBeech 41, Station Camp 6
BGA 41, Lincoln Co. 7 (Thu)
Blackman 42, Rockvale 14
Brentwood 42, Franklin 20
Collinwood 34, Bolivar Central 32
Columbia Academy 43, Tipton-Rosemark 21
Cookeville 16, Siegel 0
Cornersville 30, Richland 13
CPA 36, Goodpasture 0
Creek Wood 27, White House 7
Davidson Academy 42, Trinity Christian 3
DCA 49, King’s Academy 17
DeKalb Co. 24, Macon Co. 20
Eagleville 18, Summertown 14
East Nashville 42, Stratford 7
Ensworth 40, Centennial 17 (Thu)
Fairview 40, Harpeth 14
Father Ryan 31, McCallie 7
Forrest 33, Community 0
Friendship Christian 49, Mt. Juliet Christian 13
Gordonsville 21, Fayetteville 14
Green Hill 17, Giles Co. 13
Hendersonville 46, Gallatin 0
Hillsboro 35, Cane Ridge 31
Hillwood 50, Cheatham Co. 7
Hunters Lane 54, Glencliff 3
Independence 56, Dickson Co. 0
LaVergne 34, McGavock 16
Lebanon 28, Stewarts Creek 23
Lewis Co. 48, Loretto 14
Lipscomb Academy 41, Franklin Co. 0
Marshall Co. 21, Spring Hill 14
Monterey 1, Clarksville Academy (COVID-19) 0
Moore Co. 31, Huntland 21
MTCS 35, Franklin Grace 27
Nashville Overton 55, Antioch 30
Nolensville 42, Maplewood 0
Oakland 30, Riverdale 7
Page 28, Columbia 10
Pearl Cohn 57, Whites Creek 0
Ravenwood 51, Smyrna 10
Rossview 1, Kenwood (COVID-19) 0
Smith Co. 39, Cannon Co. 7
Springfield 47, Portland 19
Stewart Co. 28, Camden 0
Stone Memorial 1, Cumberland Co. (COVID-19) 0
Summit 1, Shelbyville (COVID-19) 0
Trousdale Co. 35, Cascade 3
Tullahoma 31, Lawrence Co. 0
Warren Co. 35, Coffee Co. 19
Watertown 38, Jackson Co. 0
Waverly 35, Houston Co. 22
Wayne Co. 20, McEwen 14
Webb School 1, Tyner (COVID-19) 0
West Creek 1, Montgomery Central (COVID-19) 0
Westmoreland 35, East Robertson 7
White Co. 28, Clay Co. 7 (Thu)
York Institute 43, Sequatchie Co. 14
Zion Christian 34, Mt. Pleasant 27
WestAdamsville 34, Gibson Co. 6
Christian Brothers 52, Pure Athletic Alliance 18
Christian Brothers 1, St. Benedict (COVID-19) 0
ECS 17, St. George’s 14
Greenfield 42, Gleason 28
Harding Academy 26, FACS 0
Haywood 1, Crockett Co. (COVID-19) 0
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 1, Fulton City, KY (COVID-19) 0
Houston 1, KIPP Memphis (COVID-19) 0
Huntingdon 72, Perry Co. 30
Jackson South Side 42, Liberty Magnet 14
Lake Co. 46, West Carroll 38
Lausanne 48, Northpoint Christian 7
Lexington 27, Hardin Co. 14
McKenzie 49, Union City 48
Milan 44, McNairy Central 7
Munford 35, Dyer Co. 21
MUS 17, Pope John Paul 8
Nashville Christian 39, Jackson Christian 28
Peabody 56, Halls 0
Ripley 51, Dyersburg 44
Riverside 44, Scotts Hill 13
South Fulton 20, Humboldt 8
South Gibson 22, Covington 21
USJ 35, Fayette Academy 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.