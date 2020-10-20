EastAlcoa 41, Kingston 0

Anderson Co. 53, Chattanooga Central 0

Baylor 20, Knoxville Catholic 17 (Thu)

Bledsoe Co. 28, Polk Co. 10

Bradley Central 38, William Blount 28

Brainerd 1, Red Bank (COVID-19) 0

CAK 34, Boyd Buchanan 10

Chattanooga Christian 43, Notre Dame 39

Chattanooga Grace 41, Lakeway Christian 14

Claiborne 37, Chuckey-Doak 6

Cloudland 52, Jellico 28

Copper Basin 12, North Georgia Falcons, GA 7

Cosby 1, Unaka (COVID-19) 0

Cumberland Gap 42, Hancock Co. 6

Daniel Boone 59, Cocke Co. 0

David Crockett 24, Tennessee High 22

Dobyns Bennett 59, Morristown West 14

East Ridge 21, Sequoyah 20

Elizabethton 44, Greeneville 10

Farragut 45, Bearden 17

Grainger 44, Sullivan Central 12

Greenback 1, Harriman (COVID-19) 0

Happy Valley 51, Sullivan North 8

Hardin Valley 14, Jefferson Co. 13

Howard 14, Hixson 7

Johnson Co. 1, North Greene (COVID-19) 0

Karns 40, Heritage 30

Knoxville Fulton 33, Campbell Co. 26

Knoxville Halls 20, Knoxville Central 16 (Thu)

Knoxville Webb 42, Silverdale 24

Loudon 28, Sweetwater 7

Marion Co. 41, Tellico Plains 7

Maryville 56, Ooltewah 12

McMinn Co. 42, Cleveland 7

Meigs Co. 33, Oneida 17

Midway 46, Sunbright 15

Morristown East 49, Volunteer 43

Oak Ridge 27, Mt. Juliet 21

Oliver Springs 50, Oakdale 14

Pigeon Forge 35, Austin-East 0 (Thu)

Rhea Co. 38, Soddy-Daisy 14

Rockwood 48, Wartburg Central 0

Sale Creek 46, Lookout Valley 7

Scott 28, Northview Academy 12 (Thu)

Sevier Co. 42, Seymour 35 (Thu)

Signal Mountain 35, McMinn Central 7

South Greene 35, Hampton 31

South Pittsburg 76, Whitwell 0

Unicoi Co. 42, West Greene 21

Upperman 48, Grundy Co. 0

Walker Valley 40, East Hamilton 12

Sullivan South at Sullivan East (Sat)

MiddleBeech 41, Station Camp 6

BGA 41, Lincoln Co. 7 (Thu)

Blackman 42, Rockvale 14

Brentwood 42, Franklin 20

Collinwood 34, Bolivar Central 32

Columbia Academy 43, Tipton-Rosemark 21

Cookeville 16, Siegel 0

Cornersville 30, Richland 13

CPA 36, Goodpasture 0

Creek Wood 27, White House 7

Davidson Academy 42, Trinity Christian 3

DCA 49, King’s Academy 17

DeKalb Co. 24, Macon Co. 20

Eagleville 18, Summertown 14

East Nashville 42, Stratford 7

Ensworth 40, Centennial 17 (Thu)

Fairview 40, Harpeth 14

Father Ryan 31, McCallie 7

Forrest 33, Community 0

Friendship Christian 49, Mt. Juliet Christian 13

Gordonsville 21, Fayetteville 14

Green Hill 17, Giles Co. 13

Hendersonville 46, Gallatin 0

Hillsboro 35, Cane Ridge 31

Hillwood 50, Cheatham Co. 7

Hunters Lane 54, Glencliff 3

Independence 56, Dickson Co. 0

LaVergne 34, McGavock 16

Lebanon 28, Stewarts Creek 23

Lewis Co. 48, Loretto 14

Lipscomb Academy 41, Franklin Co. 0

Marshall Co. 21, Spring Hill 14

Monterey 1, Clarksville Academy (COVID-19) 0

Moore Co. 31, Huntland 21

MTCS 35, Franklin Grace 27

Nashville Overton 55, Antioch 30

Nolensville 42, Maplewood 0

Oakland 30, Riverdale 7

Page 28, Columbia 10

Pearl Cohn 57, Whites Creek 0

Ravenwood 51, Smyrna 10

Rossview 1, Kenwood (COVID-19) 0

Smith Co. 39, Cannon Co. 7

Springfield 47, Portland 19

Stewart Co. 28, Camden 0

Stone Memorial 1, Cumberland Co. (COVID-19) 0

Summit 1, Shelbyville (COVID-19) 0

Trousdale Co. 35, Cascade 3

Tullahoma 31, Lawrence Co. 0

Warren Co. 35, Coffee Co. 19

Watertown 38, Jackson Co. 0

Waverly 35, Houston Co. 22

Wayne Co. 20, McEwen 14

Webb School 1, Tyner (COVID-19) 0

West Creek 1, Montgomery Central (COVID-19) 0

Westmoreland 35, East Robertson 7

White Co. 28, Clay Co. 7 (Thu)

York Institute 43, Sequatchie Co. 14

Zion Christian 34, Mt. Pleasant 27

WestAdamsville 34, Gibson Co. 6

Christian Brothers 52, Pure Athletic Alliance 18

Christian Brothers 1, St. Benedict (COVID-19) 0

ECS 17, St. George’s 14

Greenfield 42, Gleason 28

Harding Academy 26, FACS 0

Haywood 1, Crockett Co. (COVID-19) 0

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 1, Fulton City, KY (COVID-19) 0

Houston 1, KIPP Memphis (COVID-19) 0

Huntingdon 72, Perry Co. 30

Jackson South Side 42, Liberty Magnet 14

Lake Co. 46, West Carroll 38

Lausanne 48, Northpoint Christian 7

Lexington 27, Hardin Co. 14

McKenzie 49, Union City 48

Milan 44, McNairy Central 7

Munford 35, Dyer Co. 21

MUS 17, Pope John Paul 8

Nashville Christian 39, Jackson Christian 28

Peabody 56, Halls 0

Ripley 51, Dyersburg 44

Riverside 44, Scotts Hill 13

South Fulton 20, Humboldt 8

South Gibson 22, Covington 21

USJ 35, Fayette Academy 7

