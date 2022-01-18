The Wilson County Black History Committee hosted the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk on Saturday.
Participants marched from First United Methodist Church in Lebanon to the site of the committee’s restoration project, the historic Pickett Chapel.
At the chapel, those who walked were welcomed with a retelling of the building’s history. Its one of the few remaining buildings from its time period and has served as a background from civil rights chapters from Lebanon’s past.
Today, the chapel is the focal point for the organization’s mission, so Wilson County Black History Committee Chair Mary Harris said that she was excited for it to be the final stop on the parade.
Harris’ committee has been raising funds to restore the old chapel that sits on the northeast corner of the College Street and Market Street intersection.
However, renovations to the chapel are only just the first step as committee member Bill Moss explained. The ultimate goal is to convert the chapel into a museum.
In 2021, the chapel was officially added to the National Historic Places Registry.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto was one local official who participated in the event.
“I’m glad our community continues to look back on MLK and his contribution to the civil-rights movement,” Hutto said.
The mayor mentioned that to have the march conclude at Pickett Chapel was right on brand for an event honoring the late King.
“Sometimes, we think about him being a reverend, that this was his calling, and he did not run away from the calling,” said Hutto.
