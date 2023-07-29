WeGo Transit discussed its future transit plans with more than 30 residents at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce during Tuesday evening’s community engagement meeting.
WeGo held community engagement meetings with residents from the Nashville area and Wilson County for more than a week. The agency also hosted its public meeting at Lebanon City Hall on Wednesday.
WeGo is currently doing a study to see how it can increase ridership and make service more convenient with the WeGo Star commuter train.
WeGo has seven train stations — in Mt. Juliet, downtown Nashville, Donelson, Hermitage, Martha, Hamilton Springs, and Lebanon.
The Star currently runs during morning and afternoon rush hour.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the agency said that all of the train rides have been cut in half from 292,500 passenger trips in 2019 to approximately 92,100 passenger trips in 2022.
Jim McAteer, the director of transit and planning for Fairpointe Planning (a Nashville-based transportation planning firm), attributes the lower ridership to changing travel patterns.
“It is enlightening for us, because on the one hand, it is disheartening to see our declining ridership, but on the other hand, it gives us an opportunity to look at the big picture over the things we can work on to improve our train services,” said McAteer.
McAteer also got residents to answer questions on what they wanted to see more of and less of with the Star.
They mentioned improvements such as midday train rides, more advertising, more train rides beyond downtown Nashville, and more train rides for events such as concerts, Tennessee Titans games and Nashville Predators games.
McAteer said that while WeGo are taking considerations over these improvements, the organization wants to be practical and realistic on making some of these improvements happen.
He also said that the agency operates on a limited budget, and they have to find a way to work around it, in addition to working out a new agreement with Nashville and Eastern Railroad, which owns the railroad tracks.
“We want to make sure we coordinate with Nashville & Eastern Railroad on sharing the East Corridor line while going over their plans for future growth,” said McAteer.
Felix Castrodad, WeGo’s director of planning and grants, said that they are still going through the process of gathering feedback over the types of improvements that Mt. Juliet residents want to see with the Star.
“For any of our stations, including Mt. Juliet, we certainly would like to see opportunities for maximizing development around the stations, such as making them more connected to surrounding uses and more walkable for residents,” said Castrodad. “These improvements would be very instrumental in generating ridership for Mt. Juliet residents overtime.”
Castrodad believes that it will be important for WeGo to understand Mt. Juliet’s needs and financial commitment to the potential future service enhancements for the Star.
WeGo plans to hold more public engagement meetings around late September and early October.
McAteer said that the agency will complete its study with recommendations, going through the process in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.