Cheerleaders, student bodies and the general public will be allowed back into basketball games and wrestling matches beginning Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday.
Lee said he would lift the restrictions imposed on attendance at sporting events by Executive Order No. 74, which limited attendance to family members, including grandparents, and others working the game.
Wilson County Schools, which had imposed its own limits after Lee signed Executive Order 70 last month, will also ease those restrictions to what was allowed until mid-December.
Gyms may be filled to 50% capacity, which would be 1,200 at Lebanon High’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court, LHS athletic director Zach Martin said before the Devilettes’ game against Northwest on Thursday.
Friendship Christian School also plans to ease restrictions at home games, athletic principal Jason Miller told FCS parents and students in an email.
TSSAA rules regarding masks, temperature checks, social distancing and COVID-19 recommended venue capacities will remain in effect, meaning fans planning to attend games outside of Wilson County may encounter those obstacles.
