Wendell Johnston, of Gordonsville, passed away on Feb. 19, 2022, at age 59.
The celebration of life, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Wendell Allison Johnston was born in Lebanon to Caroline Crawford Johnston and Hoyle Johnston.
He worked as an installer for Lebanon Ornamental Iron and attended Crossroads Church.
He loved being with his grandbabies.
Race cars and collecting were his hobbies.
Mr. Johnston is survived by: his partner, Vickie Johnston; daughter, Kendall Nicole Johnston; grandchildren, Areyah Comer, McKenzie Johnston Franklin; brothers, Lee (Brandy) Cowley, Chris (Brittany) Cowley, Michael Cowley; several nieces and nephews; uncle, Charles (Paulette) Crawford, sister-in-law, Susan (Danny) Brewington; and brother-in-law, Jerry (Bonnie) Adams.
He is preceded in death by: his father, Hoyle Johnston, and his mama and daddy, Caroline and Harry Cowley.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
