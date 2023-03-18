Wesley Mortgage, LLC, the exclusive mortgage provider of the Tennessee Titans, has opened its first branch in Middle Tennessee in Mt. Juliet.
The branch, which is located at 2738 North Mount Juliet Road, will be staffed by Middle Tennessee mortgage veterans Joe McNamee, John Burkeen and Matt Wood.
“Middle Tennessee continues to lead the way in terms of home mortgages, and Mt. Juliet is one of the hottest areas in the region,” said Steve Medes, the Wesley Mortgage president. “As we look to grow, this was a natural area for one of our first branch locations. To be able to open with such a known and respected team will help us quickly establish the Wesley Mortgage brand.”
McNamee will serve as the branch manager. He has more than 27 years of mortgage banking experience with Franklin American Mortgage, Citizens Bank, and, most recently, First Community Mortgage. He has been working in the community since 1995 and is active with the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce.
Burkeen and Wood will serve as loan originators. They began their mortgage banking careers with Franklin American Mortgage, Burkeen in 2008 and Wood in 2013. Both also later served as loan officers with Citizens Bank and First Community Mortgage.
Wesley Mortgage — which is based in Franklin — offers conventional VA, FHA, RD, THDA, non-QM and Jumbo loan products. In addition to Tennessee, Wesley Mortgage is currently licensed in Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Arkansas and Texas, with plans to expand throughout the Southeastern United States.
