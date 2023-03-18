Wesley Mortgage, LLC, the exclusive mortgage provider of the Tennessee Titans, has opened its first branch in Middle Tennessee in Mt. Juliet.

The branch, which is located at 2738 North Mount Juliet Road, will be staffed by Middle Tennessee mortgage veterans Joe McNamee, John Burkeen and Matt Wood.

— Submitted

