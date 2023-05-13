The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Abby Keel, a kindergarten teacher at Mt. Juliet’s West Elementary School ...
Name … Abby Keel
School … West Elementary School
Age … 40
What grade/subject do you teach? Second grade
How long have you been in education? This is my 12th year.
How many years have you taught at your current school? Two and a half years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Stoner Creek Elementary, Metro Nashville Public Schools for 10 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I completed the Disney internship in college. I worked at Epcot for a semester.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Home improvement projects, organizing, and family activities
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? All through my youth, I said I never wanted to be a teacher. Teaching was not my first career.
How would you describe your teaching style? It’s firm but loving with clear, high expectations.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I build a safe environment for my kiddos to learn. This includes successes and failures. I believe understanding why/how we make mistakes only makes us stronger. Additionally, we do a lot of movement, hands-on learning, real life situations, visuals/videos. Overall, I have high expectations, and my students understand that.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Teachers face these types of challenges on a daily basis. That’s why being a teacher requires creativity and the ability to think on your feet. A good teacher has to be able to think from another’s perspective to truly understand student struggles to then make a different approach.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? West is the best, down to the administration, my fellow teachers, the students, parents, and our community supporters. It feels like home. People are accepting, willing to collaborate, and have student’s best interests at heart.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? Teaching was not my first career. I was working in the department of teaching and learning at Vanderbilt. It’s there I decided to return to school to get my master’s (degree) to become a teacher. I wanted a career where I was helping people and serving my community.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s being with students, learning about their lives and what they love, and watching them grow academically.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Honestly, it’s not the students or teaching … it’s all the other stuff we as teachers have to deal with.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I feel more confident as a teacher and what I’m doing.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? Teaching strategies, technology, resources, and leadership are the things I’ve seen change or evolve most over time. Certain things I learned in college are no longer relevant, and I’ve had to change and relearn how to teach certain things.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? We have such strict guidelines as to what we teach and sometimes how we teach it. It would be nice to have some leeway, which would allow for more freedom and hands-on learning in the classroom. We also need more resources to provide to create a rich learning environment for our students.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I don’t recall having more than a couple of teachers in my lifetime who made me feel special or who took a special interest in me. So, I’ve made it my goal as a teacher to make all of my students feel special. I’m not talking about surface level stuff. I’m talking about really getting to know my students, who they are, what they want to be, what their interests are, what goals they have, and of course about their family life. I guess not having an influential person as a teacher has made me want to be that influential teacher to my students.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I had a young lady last year who said, “Today is the best day ever.” She said it daily, and she meant it. It caught on, and other students began saying it and believing it. Her positive attitude on life and learning was monumental to her peers and myself. We all began to think and feel that it truly was the best day ever. It created an amazing learning environment for all of us.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? You can never hear enough, “I love yous,” and, “You’re the best teacher ever.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? As a fun, loving, compassionate teacher who loved her students and helped them become well-rounded citizens.
