PLAZA PHOTO

The Western Plaza in Lebanon is undergoing a major redevelopment where the Kmart store and gas station was formerly located.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

Due to some pre-existing obstacles, engineers behind Lebanon’s Western Plaza redevelopment requested special accommodations from the Lebanon Planning Commission.

The commissioners agreed to recommend the project to the city after considering those hardships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.