Due to some pre-existing obstacles, engineers behind Lebanon’s Western Plaza redevelopment requested special accommodations from the Lebanon Planning Commission.
The commissioners agreed to recommend the project to the city after considering those hardships.
Western Plaza used to house Kmart before the store closed. It is currently under renovation, with a lineup of tenants already announced. Phase two of the project involves a building that has not been constructed yet on the site where the Kmart gas station was formerly located.
The final building will have room for up to four tenants.
“The parcel for the Kmart gas station is working through the approval process to construct an 8,000-square-foot strip there,” said Jason Grimmett, vice president of lease administration for Drinkard Development. “It will ultimately house up to four tenants. We have the four tenants in mind but are still a bit out from signing the contracts.”
Grimmert estimated that some stores could open by as early as 2023.
The Lebanon Planning Commission opted to send the plan to the Lebanon City Council with a favorable recommendation following review and consideration of a hardship variance.
During the most recent Lebanon Planning Commission meeting, a civil engineer working on the project, Daniel Cannon, explained how that the current infrastructure would present an obstacle to the project’s second phase unless the city would consider permitting a change to the rules.
“There is a sanitary sewer main easement that runs along the front (of the property),” Cannon said. “We proposed to put the shrubs along the frontage to compensate for not putting trees on top of the sewer main because of the roots, but shrubs should be fine.”
Cannon also explained that foundational planting requirements would push the new building back too far.
“We have minimal sidewalk in front, so we don’t have enough room to put those foundation plantings without pushing those buildings back even more than we are,” Cannon said. “We are having to regrade all the parking lot behind us to make the grade up. Having to push the building back further makes that difficult.”
Kristy Barhite, a planner with the Lebanon Planning Department, outlined the requested variances.
“The variances being requested are for both foundational plantings and the parking lot screening,” Barhite said. “They included both of those. We had a submittal late in the process, so they did do the screening along the parking lot, but they did not do the foundational plantings.”
Lebanon City Councilor Chris Crowell sits on the planning commission. He indicated that he was willing to approve it but would prefer a screening up to code.
Lebanon planning commissioner Chad Wiliams added, “I think we would all prefer it, but I understand the hardship.”
