With current construction costs being currently elevated, some developers have changed the game plan by repurposing older buildings. The Kmart shopping center on West Main Street in Lebanon is poised for a rehab following the announcement of a new line of national retailers ready to move in.
Drinkard Development Vice President Jason Grimmett, along with Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, formally announced the plans to redevelop the Western Plaza Shopping Center on Friday.
The new tenant lineup will feature five stores, including Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Ulta, Five Below and Buff City Soap.
“We are excited about the redevelopment of the Western Plaza Shopping Center,” Grimmett said. “We all realize that we are in a challenging time for the cost associated with construction. While many projects across the country are being delayed due to the rising costs, we have decided to push forward and again help this property become something that will make the citizens of Lebanon proud.”
Grimmett indicated that the move was largely facilitated by Bell and Lebanon’s economic and community development director, Sarah Haston.
“(Bell and Haston) have been diligent during this process, dating back over two years working alongside our office to get this deal to today,” Grimmett said. “We hope to have more exciting news soon regarding more development opportunities on the property.”
The development projects to add more than 100 retail sector positions to the labor market in Lebanon, for a combined anticipated salary of more than $3 million.
The 67,000-square-foot facelift is also expected to contribute to a large tax haul, between sales tax and property taxes. Early estimates peg the anticipated sales tax in excess or $1.4 million per year, with another $45,000 coming from property tax.
Revitalizing that corridor into the city has been a goal of Bell’s since becoming mayor, who indicated that he is happy to see it coming to fruition for a number of reasons.
“Working on this redevelopment project has been a priority for this administration,” Haston said. “During his first few weeks in office, (Bell) and I traveled to Cullman, Alabama, and met with Drinkard Development to let them know the importance of this property to Lebanon.”
Haston said that the decision came down to a combination of “projected sales tax revenue, consumer goods gap analysis, and projected growth for Lebanon.”
Bell echoed the city’s insistence in finding the right fit for that shopping center.
“The Western Plaza Shopping Center vitality is important to the sales tax revenue for the city of Lebanon,” Bell said. “Our citizens need soft goods shopping with variety without having to leave our city.”
Redevelopment of the property was made possible through economic development and tourism funds generated by the city’s hotel/motel occupancy tax.
“I appreciate the Lebanon City Council’s approval of the incentive package to move this project forward and Drinkard Development’s commitment to improving the shopping center,” Bell said.
Deliberations over how to utilize the space spurred discussion from several local business owners, primarily hoteliers, about how the city planned to incentivize development. A couple of years ago, an increased hotel/motel occupancy tax went into effect that generated a pool of funds for tourism and economic development. When the city announced plans to offer development fee waivers for a prospective tenant, several hoteliers objected, asking how that plan would specifically influence tourism.
The city held a workshop with several members of the hotel community in Lebanon and assuaged some concerns about how the funds would be used. While the city still went forward with the plans, it agreed with the hoteliers to explore more options for tourism in the future.
Construction for the redevelopment started earlier this month. A completion date is scheduled for the end of the year.
