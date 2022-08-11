A massive bill designed to curb inflation, tax corporations, and address climate change passed the Senate on a party-line Sunday, but one provision was dropped from the bill before the vote — a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin.
Insulin is a hormone that the body produces naturally in the pancreas. It controls the amount of glucose in an individual’s bloodstream at a given time. For anyone with diabetes, insulin can be the difference in life or death. It’s also costly without insurance.
Dara Botts is a nurse practitioner in Lebanon that has worked with diabetes patients for more than 30 years.
“Patients are looking at $600-$700 per month for insulin,” Botts said. “Some co-pays can knock that down to about $400.”
For many people living with diabetes, those costs limit the amount of insulin they may have on hand. Out of desperation, many diabetes patients attempt to ration their supply, which Botts said is not an ideal solution.
“I have patients who come in with elevated sugars, because they have to put their insulin on a schedule,” Botts said. “They may only take half of what they need one day. It’s just not an option to split or cut it down.”
In some cases, Botts indicated that there are people with diabetes choosing between insulin and food.
“They will do what they have to do,” Botts said. “Their survival mode kicks in, and they start rationing their insulin. Their rationalization is that some are better than nothing, but when patients have to ration themselves with insulin, they won’t control their blood glucose the way it needs to be controlled.”
Insufficient insulin intake can cause serious health complications.
“If you are an insulin-dependent diabetic, and you go without it, some can go 24 hours,” Botts said. “Then, you are going to wind up in the hospital with diabetic ketoacidosis.”
Diabetes comes in two forms, Type 1 and Type 2.
With Type 1 diabetes, a person’s immune system mistakenly destroys the cells in their pancreas that make insulin. Their body treats these cells as invaders and destroys them. That can happen over a few weeks, months or years. The pancreas makes little or no insulin when enough beta cells are destroyed. Because the pancreas does not produce insulin, the insulin needs to be replaced, so people with Type 1 diabetes take insulin by injection with a syringe, an insulin pen, or an insulin pump.
With Type 2 diabetes, a person’s body does not use insulin properly. That is called insulin resistance. At first, the body makes extra insulin to compensate for the irregularity. However, over time, the pancreas isn’t able to keep up and can’t make enough insulin to keep blood glucose levels normal. Type 2 diabetes can be treated with oral medications and or insulin. Type 1 diabetes is always treated with insulin.
According to information from the United Health Foundation, the percentage of Tennesseans living with diabetes has ballooned in the last 20 years. An estimated one in seven Tennesseans have either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, well ahead of the national average.
That number may be low, according to Botts, who indicated that many people live with pre-diabetes and may not even know it.
“Current ADA (American Diabetes Association) guidelines suggest there is excess of that 14%,” Botts said.
According to the Wilson County Health Department, the county ranks 24th for diabetes rates out of 95 counties in the state.
Health department director Aldaberto Valdez explained that there are options for people living with Type 2 diabetes to control and regulate their insulin.
“We want to educate individuals on what is out there and what they can do to address diabetes,” Valdez said. “We worked with the UT (University of Tennessee) Extension office. They have a program where they cook food. If you have a caregiver or family member, you can go sample the food and see how it’s prepared.”
The program is called Dining with Diabetes. It is a three-session class to help with meal planning for people with diabetes. The sessions include demonstrations and sampling of recipes, information on healthy eating, and a cookbook for diabetic meal planning.
“It’s not tailored to the individual,” Valdez said. “It’s a good starting point as to what you want to follow.”
According to Valdez, the health department is also exploring starting a diabetes class. Valdez indicated that it would cover “how to exercise and cut back on certain foods, as well as quit smoking, and finding time to be more active if you are in an office environment.”
Valdez added, “We are trying to see how we can fit it in the schedule we have going on to not take away from other services.”
