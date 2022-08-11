LEBNWS-08-11-22 DIABETES PHOTO 1

A provision to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 was stripped from the U.S. Senate spending bill that passed over the weekend on a party-line vote.

 Submitted

A massive bill designed to curb inflation, tax corporations, and address climate change passed the Senate on a party-line Sunday, but one provision was dropped from the bill before the vote — a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin.

Insulin is a hormone that the body produces naturally in the pancreas. It controls the amount of glucose in an individual’s bloodstream at a given time. For anyone with diabetes, insulin can be the difference in life or death. It’s also costly without insurance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.