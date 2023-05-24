Third grade 1

After months of preparation from third-grade teachers such as Castle Heights Elementary School’s Erica Chick, Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores are in. Now, parents and schools are preparing for the effects of the state’s third-grade retention law.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The initial Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores are in.

It’s the first round of scores impacted since the state’s third-grade retention law passed in January of 2021.

