When your college-aged son is home for the summer and asks if you’d like to watch a movie, you do it.
That was the case last weekend with our youngest. It didn’t matter that “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was the selected feature.
We settled in and waited for the inevitable spider bite and crisis that this new superhero would face.
I haven’t willingly watched a cartoon (sorry, “animated film”) since my kids were too young to sit alone in a movie theatre. Until googling, “Are Marvel and DC the same thing,” I had no idea there was a difference between the two franchises.
As a kid watching Saturday morning cartoons, the list of qualifications to be a superhero was short.
First, the protagonist needed a cape. For some, like Captain America and the Flash, the cape served no purpose, so they opted for the sleek body suit … practical and effective.
Second, they had a mask of some sort. That would conceal the superhero’s identity. How can you rescue planet Earth from the sinister acts of Green Goblin if people are chasing you down, hoping for a selfie to post on social media?
Third and most importantly, the hero requires some otherworldly set of skills … the ability to freeze time, travel at the speed of light, or breathe underwater. Outside of Iron Man, whose enormous wealth is a more believable superpower in a sphere of billionaire space travelers, their powers were typically the result of a nuclear spill, venomous spider bite, or scientific experiment gone awry.
No matter what, the superheroes were trying to save the world from evil villains. They were brave and noble and, in the span of 20-30 minutes, proved that the good guy always wins. But the only way to find out for sure that the good guy won is by tuning in the next week, as most shows end on a cliffhanger with the hero literally hanging from a cliff.
During those Saturday morning cartoon marathons, I don’t recall ever asking why Lex Luther would rather destroy the world than see everyone live peacefully. Was he doing it for attention, for power, or just because he had nothing better to do?
As a grown-up, the term superhero means something else entirely.
Leaping tall buildings may seem impressive until you’ve survived 48 consecutive nights of consoling an inconsolable baby with colic.
Sure, Tony Stark can save the island of Manhattan, but what about a nurse who brings a patient back from the brink of death? Keep in mind the nurse doesn’t need a special suit to perform.
I’ve thought of a new superpower. Try to stay with me on this.
Let’s say you make plans with a group of friends. Everyone is excited, saying, “We haven’t seen each other in so long. We don’t do this enough. It will be so much fun. Reservations for dinner at 7 is a great time.”
Most of that is true. It sounds like a good idea … in the moment. Then, the date starts getting closer and closer. On the day of, you’re faced with what eating at 7 p.m. looks like. It means you won’t be home until 9:30 or 10. That means the earliest that you will finally drift off to sleep is closer to midnight.
You’d like to know which moron made reservations for 7 p.m. on a school night. For that, you don’t have to look far. The moron was you.
After lunch, someone in the group message sends a text that she can’t make dinner. That person — the person that canceled — that’s the superhero of the group. She sacrificed so you didn’t have to. The dinner will happen next time or the time after that when everyone isn’t so frantic. Tonight, you rest.
I know very little about the origins of Batman or why Doctor Strange doesn’t time travel to stop bad things from happening. However, I can tell you that the power of a superhero need not be flashy. Sometimes, the stars align and create enough time and space on an ordinary Saturday to watch a movie with your family uninterrupted. Is a superhero responsible for the constellation? Maybe they are. She’s probably a mom too.
