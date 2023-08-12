What is normal?
Does anyone really know?
The normal I’m speaking of is the adjective sometimes used to describe family life. Growing up in a family of six kids and reared by parents that were transplants to Tennessee, it was clear from the beginning that we were not “normal” in the traditional sense.
I recently talked to a friend who described holidays with her husband’s large family as very Norman Rockwell. I shook my head in agreement, to which she responded, “You must know what that’s like with your big family.” I stopped mid-bobble and said, “Not quite.” I quickly changed the subject, sensing that this relationship was too new to expose this lovely lady to the disorder I call family. We — my brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, parents, children, and husband — are not exactly Norman Rockwell. By comparison, we belong to the Newman Rockwell family. Newman would be the less-successful cousin of Norman. Instead of cozy holiday scenes, this Rockwell paints the velvet pictures of dogs playing poker. Growing up, I think most of us aspire to live a “normal” life with 2.5 kids (this one always confuses me ... where is the rest of that third kid), a picket fence surrounding a home with a perfectly-manicured lawn and so on. As adults, this fantasy of normal becomes the metaphorical Lombardi Trophy. We must have it.
But most of us don’t even know what normal really is. In college, I visited a friend’s house during the holidays. I realized that not everyone’s house sounds like Grand Central Station, with people shouting over each other and little insults being passed around like a bread basket.
“This must be how normal families behave,” I thought.
Social media makes it easier than ever to perfectly curate a timeline that lets the world know your family is “grateful, thankful, blessed.” Memory takes me back to Christmas, circa 1987, when my Italian grandmother was in town for her standard three-week winter visit. Christmas morning arrived, and I picked out a small box wrapped up nice and tidy from grandma. Because she was old by my standards and more cantankerous than chummy when it came to gift-giving, you never knew what was behind that tidy wrapping. When I unwrapped the box, I found just that, an empty box. I looked a little confused, and my grandmother said hastily, “What, you don’t like it?”
Before telling her that she must have made a mistake, I noticed my mother giving me a scathing look and simply saying, “I love it.”
After becoming a mom, I made it my personal mission to create the “normal” I thought we needed. The harder I tried to make holidays, birthdays, etc., perfect, the worse everyone felt. Each and every time, I fell short. I just didn’t have what it takes to pull off “normal,” and this made me feel like there was something wrong with me.
But maybe it wasn’t me. Maybe there is no such thing as normal when it comes to family life. Is it normal to be normal? Or is it normal, like beauty, and in the eye of the beholder?
My conclusion is that normal is relative. As nice as it is to be around a family where the house is always clean, birthday parties are perfection, and holidays are like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting, I can’t help but feel lucky that I have the type of family where there’s no holding back.
As brutally honest as my relatives can be, they are just as loving and protective. In one of my favorite movies about a dysfunctional family, one of the main characters said, “We may not be much, but we’re all we’ve got.”
That’s exactly how I feel about my family. We’re not perfectly normal, but together, we love each other perfectly.
