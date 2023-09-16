In the wake of last week’s announcement that Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) has requested that the Department of Justice (DOJ) launch an investigation at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC), there remains a lot of uncertainty as to what potentially could be the next steps.
According to the FAMM announcement, a letter was sent requesting that the DOJ launch an investigation into potential civil rights violations based on the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA), due to the alleged deplorable and unsafe conditions at the prison.
However, presently, the DOJ has not yet agreed to open an investigation at the prison, thus making the outcome impossible to predict.
“At this time, I can’t comment on whether or not there’ll be an investigation,” said DOJ Executive Assistant United States Attorney Mark Wildasin. “We’ve seen the letter. It has gone to our U.S. attorney Henry Leventis and to Kristin Clarke, who is the head of the civil rights division of the Justice Department.
“In general, any kind of complaint or referral from a citizen or an advocacy group would generally go to an investigating agency first. For civil rights, it’s going to be the FBI. They’re the investigating agency.”
If an investigation is launched, the time frame could potentially take several months to several years to complete.
According to Senate.gov, a 2021 investigation was launched into prisons located in Georgia regarding the prisoners’ conditions. Two years later, that same investigation is still ongoing.
“If you look at some of the really high-profile cases that the DOJ has gotten involved in recently, it can take from months to years, depending on what they find — whether they find nothing, whether they find an isolated incident, or whether they find a pattern that implicates the institution or a person,” said Wildasin.
Tennessee State Policy Director of FAMM Matthew Charles added, “I really couldn’t give a timeline, especially dealing with federal authorities.”
In the past, FAMM has called for investigations into multiple federal prisons across the nation, but it has requested very few investigations into state or private penitentiaries. Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is a private facility that houses state prisoners managed by CoreCivic, which owns and manages private prisons and detention centers in various parts of the United States.
“FAMM is a national organization, so it has called for numerous investigations into federal prisons,” said Charles. “Normally, FAMM doesn’t deal directly with anything besides seeking prison oversight. But in regards to Parchman State Prison in Mississippi, FAMM was involved in that.
“(At Trousdale Turner Correctional Center), we are calling for independent oversight because even the responses by CoreCivic to some of the allegations that have gone forth, they continue to stand firm on their American Correctional Association certification, which, of course, is a correctional certification. I really don’t see them bouncing the ball in both directions. So, what we are calling for is independent oversight. We believe that is what it is actually going to take to uncover some of the things that have taken place there, as well as discover some of the things that we aren’t even aware of yet.”
Charles indicated that FAMM is not just seeking safety and better conditions for the prisoners but for the prison staff as well.
“Safety goes both ways toward the staff and the prisoners,” said Charles. “With the gang activity and the drug situation there, staff members have been hurt, just like the prisoners. It has even been reported that documents have been forged regarding the cause of death for certain people.
“This is not just people crying out saying the bed isn’t comfortable and the food is not hot. There are real issues being presented. They can’t blame being understaffed for the conditions when it’s not even safe for staff to work there.”
If the prison is found to be in violation of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, multiple actions could be taken by the DOJ.
“Right now, the state of Tennessee has 14 prisons, four of those being CoreCivic facilities,” said Charles. “I would hate to see that number reduce to 13, because that will mean thousands of prisoners will still have to be placed (in other facilities). Most of the prisons are already at 90 to 95% capacity and understaffed.
“I know that there are a lot of families that actually want to see the prison close. But there are a variety of different things that could be done. Fines and sanctions could be imposed. Directives requiring them (the prison) to have certain things done by a specific date could be required. The Tennessee Department of Corrections could be told that they need to take over the facility, or that they need to remove all of the prisoners from there. They (DOJ) do have the authority to close it down. I don’t know exactly what will take place, but there are different measures that can be taken to get the prison up and operating the way it should have been since 2016.”
