Trousdale Turner photo

Although the Department of Justice has not yet agreed to open an investigation at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center regarding alleged civil rights violations in the wake of last week’s request by Families Against Mandatory Minimums to do so, there remains a lot of uncertainty as to what the next steps could potentially be.

 Craig Harris/Hartsville Vidette

In the wake of last week’s announcement that Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) has requested that the Department of Justice (DOJ) launch an investigation at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC), there remains a lot of uncertainty as to what potentially could be the next steps.

According to the FAMM announcement, a letter was sent requesting that the DOJ launch an investigation into potential civil rights violations based on the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA), due to the alleged deplorable and unsafe conditions at the prison.

