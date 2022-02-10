Former Mt. Juliet High School Principal Mel Brown died on Monday night, leaving behind a legacy with all those who knew him.
Condolences poured out on social media for the man who, through wearing many hats, touched countless lives.
Brown was a Tennessee State Hall of Fame baseball coach from years at McGavock High School in Nashville. He may have left coaching to become an administrator, joining MJHS in 2004, but some of the coaching habits never left him.
Thanks to those two storied careers on Brown’s resume, Green Hill High School Basketball Coach Troy Allen, who coached at MJHS under Brown, expects attendees at the funeral to hear stories about two people ... Coach Brown and Mr. Brown.
“I was fortunate to know both,” Allen said. “When he became a principal, he treated the school like a team. He was still coaching. His team was just 2,000 students and teachers now, but he cared as much about the choir and FFA (Future Farmers of America) as he did about any sporting team because he was coaching them all.”
Brown retired as principal a few years ago. However, many of the people who worked for him as administrators still ask themselves all the time, “What would Mr. Brown do?”
“Every day, he was the hardest-working person in the building,” MJHS Athletic Director Mike Duncan said. “Even the last year he was here, he outworked everybody.
“He was a great source of information. Every baseball coach we have had took advice from him. “
Like Duncan, MJHS Principal Beverly Sharpe, who was hired as an assistant principal by Brown, pointed to that work ethic as his calling card.
“There is no telling how many vacation days he forfeited,” Sharpe said. “We (even) had difficulty convincing him to take time off and make the trip to (Washington) D.C. to represent Tennessee as principal of the year.”
Brown’s presence endeared him to members of the student body, who Sharpe said called his expressions “Brown-isms.”
“Mr. Brown greeted students every morning and every afternoon on the intercom, and he used some unique phrases,” Sharpe said. “One of our school spirit shirts actually had 10 of those expressions printed on the back. The one that lives on is the one he introduced at the very first faculty meeting after he became our principal, ‘Bear Pride Mt. Juliet High.’ It is our mantra (now). We end every pep rally with those five words, and each time we do, I remember Mel Brown, and I am thankful.”
Sharpe isn’t the only Wilson County principal who can trace their career back to Brown’s instruction. Lebanon High School Principal Scott Walters also learned a lot from Brown.
“In my first two years as a principal, we would eat lunch together once a month,” Walters said. “As hard as it was to ever feel like my head was above water, he knew what to say to make me believe that I could do this. (Now,) as a professional, there are so many things I do as a principal that are modeled after Mr. Brown.”
Brown was not necessarily a man known for clarity at every turn, according to Walters.
“Whether it was the morning announcements, an interview, or a comment said when just passing by, there was always a moment of, ‘I think he just told me to do something,’ ” Walters said. “Those who knew him best, knew how to translate, and it was funny to try to figure out what he had just told you or asked you to do. I am pretty sure that he did that on purpose.”
While Brown may have often been subtle, the MJHS in-school suspension supervisor and Wilson County commissioner Kevin Costley remembers a time when Brown’s communication was crystal clear. It happened when Brown caught a casual Costley leaning with his foot up against a wall at the school.
“Are you pretty good at painting,” Brown asked.
Costley replied, “Yeah ... I mean ... I can.”
Brown added, “Good. Because, I am going to need you to paint that wall if you keep that foot up there like that.”
Costley got the message.
Whether one played for Brown or worked for him, stories from subordinates indicate that he always made them feel like a part of his family.
“I got stung by a hornet about 10 years ago,” Allen said. “I had an anaphylactic attack. Long story short, I was in the hospital in critical care for three days. Brown was there for every one of them.”
No matter what they needed, former faculty of Brown’s said that he always made time for them.
“He called me after 98% of the games I coached,” Allen said. “He was always encouraging and positive and ready to listen.
“He’s the great deflector. He deflected praise back on to you.”
For Costley, a memorable Brown gesture went a step further. Costley’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer, and the only treatment that program doctors recommended for her would require monthly trips to New York City. He called Brown to tender his resignation, knowing that he wouldn’t be able to continue in his role at the school.
“You’re not resigning,” Brown said. “You go take care of your daughter, and this school is going to be right here for you when you get back.”
