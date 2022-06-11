When someone shows up at the hospital suffering from a heart attack, time is not exactly a luxury. Therefore, streamlining that process can be the difference between life and death.
On Thursday, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto participated in a drill with the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital emergency department for purposes of timing and testing just how efficient on-site staff would be when handling a heart-attack patient.
As part of the exercise, Hutto arrived at the hospital at 7:30 a.m. as if he was suffering from chest pains. He was admitted and subsequently taken through the steps to identify and address the cause of his visit.
“These types of drills are very important for staff to be aware of any potential barriers so that we can treat the patient as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Steven Katz, the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital emergency services medical director. “We look for anything that can be streamlined. When it comes to heart-attack patients, getting the vessel open and blood flowing is our focus.”
As Katz explained, there are several steps to the process that Hutto went through.
“In this scenario, the patient walks into the emergency department with chest pains,” Katz said. “After a quick evaluation and test, the patient will go to the cath lab, shoot diagnostic pictures used to determine if the patient will need an emergent coronary artery bypass graft or balloon pump. Then, the cath lab will prepare the patient for transport to VUMC (Vanderbilt University Medical Center) with Vanderbilt LifeFlight Air.”
A catheterization laboratory, commonly referred to as a cath lab, is an examination room in a hospital or clinic with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize the arteries of the heart and the chambers of the heart.
The hospital’s director of communications, Traci Pope, indicated in a press release that Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital has a goal to expand catheterization laboratory coverage to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Leigh Anne Painter, the chest pain and stroke coordinator at the facility, added, “As we continue to expand services at VWCH, our cardiovascular program is essential to improving the health of our community. This drill helps fine-tune the process and timing for those patients that present with chest pain and other cardiovascular events.”
Fortunately for the mayor, Thursday’s exercise was only a drill. Still, Hutto indicated that after having been through the process, he would feel good about the services available at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital if he did have a heart attack.
“I really felt cared for and comforted through it all,” Hutto said. “It was an eye-opener to what a jewel we have in Wilson County. I really wanted the experience, because a lot of times, I go out and talk to people in the community about the things that we have. This was a good, inside look for me to be able to describe it to others.”
When he arrived, he said that he really wasn’t sure how he would respond throughout the scenarios.
“I just got kind of quiet,” Hutto said. “I tried to answer their questions the best I could. Even though it was a drill, everyone involved took it very seriously, because the next time, it might not just be a drill.”
Throughout the process, Hutto received care from emergency-room staff, cath-lab staff and LifeFlight personnel, so it was a full gamut.
“I was really impressed with the ability that we have there now,” Hutto said. “It represents the advancement that Vanderbilt has brought and invested in the county.”
Vanderbilt LifeFlight has an extensive network of air and ground ambulances to transport patients with time-sensitive needs. In Lebanon, a Vanderbilt LifeFlight ambulance is based next to the hospital, and a helicopter is stationed in Gallatin.
