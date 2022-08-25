A ventriloquist from Alexandria is no stranger to the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair, but that stage is just one of the many he has graced with his act.
David Turner started performing at the Wilson County Fair almost 20 years ago, just a drop in the bucket for his life-long obsession with ventriloquism.
“I first started at the fair in 2004, but I started ventriloquism in the fifth grade,” Turner said. “I was around 10 years old.”
A classmate of Turner’s gave him the idea.
“A kid in school brought a Sears and Roebuck catalog to school and pointed out a dummy and said, ‘This is what I am getting for Christmas,’ ” Turner said. “I said, ‘A doll?’ He said, ‘No, it’s a dummy.’ ”
It may have just been youngster envy, but Turner decided he wanted a dummy too.
“He was my best friend, so I went home, pulled out our catalog, found the dummy, and said to my mom and dad, ‘This is what I want for Christmas,’ ” Turner said. “They said, ‘A doll?’ I said, ‘No, it’s a dummy.’ ”
Ironically, his childhood chum didn’t get a dummy, but Turner ended up with one. In that first year, Turner began practicing simple tricks like saying ABCs. It naturally progressed.
“I started practicing,” Turner said. “My mom would help me write skits. I would go to church and have the dummy sing gospel songs. I started doing special occasions at church like Easter and Christmas.”
His dummies have come a long way since the first one that had a fixed neck, limited mobility and a pull string. Turner had an album by famed ventriloquist Jimmy Nelson, who was a mainstay on television programming in the 1950s and 1960s, and famous commercials featuring Farfel the Dog. Nelson died three years ago.
Turner never imagined that he would one day share the stage with Nelson as a young man, but the two worked together at a ventriloquism convention. The convention was held at Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, back then, but Turner said that they still get together near Cincinnati, Ohio.
“I just got back from it a few weeks ago,” Turner said.
On the fair’s opening night, Turner was on stage with his dummy, Harley, performing a rendition of the Steppenwolf song, “Born to be Wild.”
The song is true to form for Turner and Harley, who have traveled the world on entertainment tours.
“Harley went with me overseas,” Turner said. “I have entertained the troops. The Department of Defense sent us over there.”
Turner’s list of destinations reads like a renowned world traveler. Turkey, Italy and Germany were among some of the European countries that Turner visited.
He also has fond memories of a place primarily associated with its prison, Guantanamo Bay.
“We went to Guantanamo Bay and got to meet Jimmy Buffett there,” Turner said. “It’s been very interesting. I did about four tours overseas, and while everyone else had guns, I had a puppet on me.”
Turner indicated that soldiers often remarked what a reprieve it was to have something to laugh at.
Harley is hardly Turner’s only dummy. After so many years, Turner has fine-tuned the art of making dummies himself. He was sporting one named Al during the opening-day parade at the fair. Al is a green man from another planet.
In total, he has 15 characters. It takes nine trunks to hold them all.
Not all of his dummies are original characters. He’s got Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Elvis dummies.
He doesn’t have a favorite though. He doesn’t want to hurt any of the other dummies’ feelings.
“If I can bring a smile to the audience’s face so that they can forget their problems for a minute, that’s all I need for a good show,” Turner said.
