After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the tradition of the Whip Crackin’ Rodeo returns to Lebanon’s Ward Agricultural Center for a two-night stand on April 22 and 23.
Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Wilson County, the rodeo is responsible for routinely making significant financial contributions to local charities from revenues collected through various sponsorships, advertising, and ticket sales.
Lebanon community leader and businessman John Bryan, the chairman of the Community Foundation of Wilson County, said that he, members of the organization’s board of directors and the many volunteers and non-profits that participate in the production of the rodeo are excited to be welcoming its return.
“This is truly a community event that benefits charities and nonprofits all across Wilson County,” Bryan said. “And equally as important, it is a family event that provides quality entertainment for all ages.”
Each year that the rodeo has been produced, it has hosted sold-out crowds of as many as 3,000 attendees on each night according to organizers.
Bryan said that he fully anticipates the same type of response for this year’s Whip Crackin’ Rodeo.
Besides two nights of calf roping, barrel racing, bull riding and other rodeo events, Bryan said that there will also be food concessions, retail shopping for western wear, and an overall carnival-like environment.
The Whip Crackin’ Rodeo was launched a dozen years ago by former Lebanon Mayor Philip Craighead. The rodeo was chaired by Lebanon businessman Bob Black for the last two years that it was produced. Black also chaired the Community Foundation of Wilson County at the time.
According to Black, the rodeo, since its beginning, has returned more than $500,000 to local charities.
“Even during the two years that we haven’t had a rodeo, the Community Foundation of Wilson County has continued to find a way to make charitable contributions to a number of non-profits, even though it didn’t have the funds that are annually generated by the rodeo,” Black said.
More information about the Whip Crackin’ Rodeo is to visit the rodeo website at whipcrackinrodeo.com.
