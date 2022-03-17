GENEVA — An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said last Tuesday that it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses, in a reversal of the U.N. agency’s previous insistence that boosters weren’t necessary and contributed to vaccine inequity.
In a statement, WHO said that its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the global circulation of the hugely-contagious omicron variant.
It said that vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.
Last year, WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called for a moratorium on booster doses while dozens of countries embarked on administering the doses, saying that rich countries should immediately donate those vaccines to poor countries instead. WHO scientists said at the time that they would continue to evaluate incoming data.
Numerous scientific studies have since proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries — including Britain, Canada and the U.S. — have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.
WHO said that it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a “stealth” version known as BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of omicron. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.
WHO noted that the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China, more than three years ago.
It added that coronavirus vaccines would likely need to be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.