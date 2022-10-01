Besides the charging block used for cell phones, iPads, and watches, it’s probably the most powerful object in households.
No matter what you call it — clicker, channel-changer or thingie — the television remote controls more than the televisions. It controls the mood. And since most of us have more than one remote, the chaos that ensues when one or more is lost or low on battery power can be earth-shattering.
The operation of these devices is so delicate that if one little button is pressed out of sequence or the remote that controls the volume is used before the remote that controls the cable box, it throws a wrench in the entire television-watching experience. For how long, no one knows … maybe one episode of “Yellowstone” … maybe the whole season. That’s why it’s essential to understand the power and responsibility of using this instrument.
Growing up, my parents had two — one for the television and one for the VCR. Later, they replaced the VCR with a cable box. That’s when life became more complicated … for all of us.
They had a system for operating each controller …
Step 1 … Hold television remote securely.
Step 2 … Press “input” button.
Step 3 … Press “power” button.
Step 4 … Hold remote pointed at a 45 or 90-degree angle.
Step 5 … Place one hand over top of remote where the infrared signal is located.
Step 6 … Press “power” button firmly.
Step 7 … Remove hand from infrared signal.
Step 8 … Press “power” button very firmly.
Then, you’re all set … unless you wanted to raise the volume. In that case, go back to step 2 and proceed with a new set of directions.
I remember visiting my parents for a few hours one Saturday when I was still in college. We didn’t watch television. We didn’t even go into the TV room. So, you can imagine my surprise when I got a call from my mom later that evening. She was already mid-sentence as soon as I picked up the phone.
“Daddy says you broke the remote and wants to know exactly what you did so we can fix it before ‘Murder, She Wrote’ comes on tonight,” she said.
In the Horan household, you were guilty until proven innocent. As far as Ralph and Janie were concerned, I had the opportunity, access, and motive to totally screw up their Sunday-night entertainment experience. We later discovered that it wasn’t me but the battery … or lack thereof. My little brother, who rarely got in trouble, was the culprit. He needed two AA batteries for his Walkman.
Their grandchildren weren’t immune to getting the blame when it came to the coveted remotes. As soon as a child under the age of 14 walked into their home and within 20 feet of the TV room, all remotes were gathered and stored in a top-secret hiding place. It was so secret that, sometimes, they would forget where they hid them. After which, they would begin interrogating any culprit in the vicinity.
Lately, my dad’s remote control has become the bane of our existence … with “our” being dad, my brothers, sisters, and every single one of his caregivers. It started when we bought him a new set a few years ago. We couldn’t find one that wasn’t Smart.
After reading the reviews and researching ease of use, we decided on one we thought would be perfect. Change isn’t easy for dad, and changing his television was no exception. Dad hated it. He couldn’t figure out the controls, so my brothers, sisters and I took turns trying to fix the problem. When we thought it was fixed, dad would call to tell us how much he hated this new television and ask if he could get his old one back.
Eventually, with the help of Shane (a jack of all trades and solver of all technical problems), we figured out a system that works most of the time. If there’s ever a problem, it’s usually the batteries … always the batteries.
Last weekend, both of our boys were home visiting. On Sunday evening, the house was quiet. The kitchen was clean, and my snacks were ready. “60 Minutes,” here I come. I sat down and got comfy, but something was amiss. The remotes were nowhere to be found.
Before panicking, I called my kids. Both claimed they didn’t even watch TV in the living room. By the time I finished talking (also known as interrogating) them, it was already 6:50. It was no use. Anderson Cooper would be wrapping up soon. The only explanation is some sicko apparently broke into our home and stole our remotes.
I went to sleep defeated. Who was behind this? It was not me. I always put the remotes in the same place.
The following day, I heard a loud crash after grabbing my backpack. It was sitting on a living-room chair. It was also sitting on top of all three remote controls.
After falsely accusing my children and husband of being responsible, I decided to do the only thing one can do in this situation. I bought a new universal remote to replace the one that just shattered.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
