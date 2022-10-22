I say, “I should have written it down,” at least once daily.

In the time it takes me to walk from one room to another, I totally forget what I need in said room. And before I can ask, “What did I come in here for,” I’ve found a new project that will take me away from the task I was trying to complete in the first place. It’s exhausting.

Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.

