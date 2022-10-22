I say, “I should have written it down,” at least once daily.
In the time it takes me to walk from one room to another, I totally forget what I need in said room. And before I can ask, “What did I come in here for,” I’ve found a new project that will take me away from the task I was trying to complete in the first place. It’s exhausting.
Because of this, I’ve been making minor changes to my diet. I’m also taking all the vitamins one needs to enhance mental functionality. There’s fish oil, coconut oil, turmeric, lemon balm, multivitamins, vitamins for my hair, vitamins for my eyes and chocolate-covered almonds. The chocolate-covered almonds aren’t on the list of medical necessities, but I demand at least one vice to get through the internal furnace that is my body temp these days. Even with all my careful preparations, the tinctures, the patches, the avoidance of anything spicy after 4 p.m., the mental fog followed by night sweats is inevitable.
I don’t worry, worry about it, especially after talking to women around my age who report the same thing.
It’s unfair. It’s like, your kids move out. The house stays clean, more often than not. The laundry doesn’t pile up. Finally, there’s time to tackle the closet that no one dares to open because it’s stuffed so tightly with dry-rotted sports equipment, old coats, board games and blankies.
Now, you have the extra time to get your house in the shape it was meant to be in. Now, the beds will have those perfect hospital corners that Martha Stewart demonstrated all those years ago. Now, you’ll make all those Barefoot Contessa meals. Now, clean laundry won’t pile up in a to-be-folded pile for weeks.
While you’d love to live in the kind of home where folks can just pop in, you are too exhausted to pick up. Why? Because you woke up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat from what can only be described as a super-soaker event … also known as the hot flash … which means you have to change the sheets.
And that means you have to wake your husband, who has never had a hard time falling asleep. The fact that he can drift off to sleep two seconds after saying, “I’m going to sleep,” feels like a betrayal on levels no one has ever seen. Hot flashes can make me a bit dramatic too.
There are upsides. For instance, now, when I wake up at 3 a.m. with heart flutters — which feel like I’m definitely/maybe having a heart attack/panic attack at the same time — I can grab my phone and find out what enneagram number I am. This is a little tool that informs me who I should hate.
Or I can search TikTok for the latest device to help counteract my new mid-section, but one that allows chocolate-covered almonds.
Also, if I never master the recipes that Ina Garten whips up, there’s no way to eat those rich, yet incredibly delicious, meals.
Plus, even in my youngest, most energetic days, I’ve never, ever liked someone just popping by.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
