Wilbur Allen Hajek, 90, of Lebanon, died on Jan. 8, 2022.
Wilbur was born on Feb. 18, 1931, in Ft. Worth, Texas, the fifth of nine children born to Joseph and Lea Hajek.
He married his high-school sweetheart, Billie Kay Doyle, and together, they raised four children, making their home in various states including Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Tennessee.
Wilbur worked more than 50 years in the oil industry, selling mining and drilling equipment. He was also a cattle farmer and loved working outdoors.
He will be remembered for his generous spirit, his bigger than Texas personality, and his great love for his family.
He is preceded in death by: his wives, Kay Hajek, Imogene Everett; his parents, Joseph and Lea Hajek; his brother, Edward Hajek; and sisters, Mary Jo Worthington and Janine Richardson.
He is survived by: his daughters, Bonnie (Don) Miller, Nancy (John) Armstrong, Gayle (Karl) Dabbs; son, Russell (Pat) Hajek; step-son, Shannon Everett; sisters, Juliette Taylor, Norma Daniels, Helen McDonald, Sharon Matzner; brother, Ted (Judy) Hajek; grandchildren, Annsley (Brad) Reynolds, Allen (Ann) Miller, Andy (Bonny) Armstrong, Jacob (Rachel) Armstrong, Carl Adams, Claire (Kris) Russell; and great-grandchildren, William, Marie, Mary, Lydia, Phoebe, Caroline, Riley, Nora, Nolan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt Juliet, with Rev. Jacob Armstrong of Providence United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Binkley-Steele-Hagar Cemetery on John Hagar Road in Hermitage.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Armstrong, Andy Armstrong, Carl Adams, Brad Reynolds, Kris Russell and Allen Miller.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, located at North Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet.
