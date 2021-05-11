Saturday’s Lebanon Church League quarterfinals saw three upsets and a total of five overtimes at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
This weekend’s semifinals will see No. 7-seed College Hills Church of Christ take on No. 6 St. Frances Cabrini, followed by No. 5 Bethlehem Church of Christ against No. 1 Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church, the only team to avoid the upset bug.
The winners will then meet for the championship.
Bethlehem Church of Christ 48, Mt. Juliet Church of God 47, overtimeIn a meeting between the two previous league champions, 2019 champ Bethlehem got off to a fast start with ball movement finding holes in the Mt. Juliet zone.
After trailing by 11 at halftime, Mt. Juliet began to push the ball and played pressure man-to-man to wear down Bethlehem to close the gap and take its first lead with less than 10 minutes left.
A pair of free throws by Mark Sandoval, who scored a game-high 24 points, pulled Bethlehem into a tie with seven seconds to play and force overtime.
Mt. Juliet continued its second-half strategy in overtime and led by three with six seconds left. Sandoval was fouled at midcourt before he could shoot a 3-pointer.
He hit the first free throw but deliberately missed the second.
The miss was tipped to Bethlehem’s Kyle Neal, who was fouled while hitting a 12-footer.
He converted the three-point play with two seconds left for the lead.
Mt. Juliet, which missed the last-second heave, was led by Jaylan Clemmons’ 16 points.
St. Frances Cabrini 89, The Journey 54Despite missing three starters, The Journey got off to a fast start behind three quick 3-pointers by Josh Brown, who led his team with 16 points.
But St. Frances took control from there, knocking down 15 triples as a team. John Presley poured in eight 3s on his way to 26 points. Josiah Smith sank three treys as part of his 20.
College Hills Church of Christ 71, Providence United Methodist Church 68, four overtimes
In the longest game in recent league history, College Hills pulled off the biggest upset of the day after overcoming a 13-point halftime deficit against a depleted Providence team which had just six players present.
But College Hills never led in the second half and still trailed by four with less than 10 seconds to play in the first overtime.
Griffin Creswell, who scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, dribbled around the arc trying to shake his defender. He finally threw up an off-balanced 3 that swished through the net as he was fouled. One free throw later, it was on to the second OT.
College Hills led by two with three seconds to play and had the ball out of bounds. But a traveling violation on the inbounds play gave Providence the ball close to the basket. Big man Austin Brown scored an easy two of his 15 on the inbounds play to tie the score as time expired.
Providence jumped out to an early lead in the third overtime as student ministry intern Garrett Mazurek, who also finished with 15 points, got hot. But College Hills made more 3-point magic in the closing seconds as Creswell’s triple rattled out.
Charles Stewart chased down the rebound in the corner, turned and swished a triple for three of his 21 points to keep the marathon going.
The fourth overtime is a sudden-death format in which the first score wins. Providence won the tip. But Christian Bell, who led his team with 19 points, just missed a contested layup.
On the other end, College Hills worked the ball around and eventually found an open Criss Cheatham, who was guilty of the out-of-bounds traveling violation in the second OT. This time he knocked down a walk-off 3-pointer, ending his 19-point game.
Following next week’s championship game, the league will donate at least $450 to a local charity of the winning team’s choice. The league has donated a total of $750 to Compassionate Hands and Sherry’s Hope over the last two seasons.
