The offseason has been anything but for some Wilson Central wrestlers this spring.
Connor Warnock defeated wrestlers from Missouri, Colorado and two from Louisiana to win the Adidas National Tournament earlier this month and earn national champion and All-America honors at 126 pounds.
Also making the trip and earning a win over a Kansas wrestler was 138-pounder Tate Myers.
TSSAA 220-pound state runner-up Noah Todd earned his first high school All-America honor last weekend with a third-place finish in Virginia Beach, Va., winning five matches over a three-day span in one of the country’s toughest tournaments. Warnock and Myers also competed and earned several wins.
Wilson Central junior Steven Fisak earned high school All-America honors in the Ohio Tournament of Champions. A three-time TSSAA state medalist, he earned a third-place finish last weekend with wins over wrestlers from Georgia, New York, Indiana and Michigan.
