Wildcat wrestling star also a winner on the tennis court

GLADEVILLE
Wilson Central tennis sophomore Nick Mercante certainly likes to keep busy.
Mercante, who is a two-time state medalist for the Wildcats in wrestling and a participant on the school’s cross country team, still manages to find a way to be successful despite his hectic schedule.
In his team’s opening match against Lebanon last Tuesday, Mercante and senior doubles partner AJ Hughes earned an 8-5 win at No. 1 doubles over Grayson Campbell and Zachary Marshall.
Mercante also scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over Linden Palmer at No. 1 singles to help give his team a 7-0 over the Blue Devils in both teams’ season opener.
Wrestling is the sport that Mercante has taken the most interest in as of the last few years, but tennis has always played a signficant role since taking up the sport at age 6.
Mercante was a former top-10 player in the South Region in the 10-and-under ranks along with being a top 5 performer in Tennessee in 12-and-under tennis before focusing mainly on wrestling.
Combine the two sports with cross country which he picked up while at West Wilson Middle School, Mercante has little down time — which is the way he likes it.
“I enjoy it because I have no down time and it gets me in shape for everything,” Mercante said.” I’m not bored because I got something always to do.”
Despite his limited preparation time for tennis, Mercante believes that playing as a high level junior player when he was younger helps him acclimate to tennis because of his experience playing in high level tournaments.
“I mean if I didn’t play as much as I did for all those years when I was younger, I wouldn’t be able to come in to tennis with just a couple of days and play as well as I have,” Mercante said.
“I wasn’t really nervous to play despite not getting to practice as much as I was excited to get back out there.”
Wilson Central tennis coach Ryan Jent believes that Mercante’s success in wrestling has a carryover effect to tennis despite missing some developmental time.
“Wrestling is one on one as tennis is, and I think that his mentality to compete in wrestling has a big carryover to tennis,” Jent said.
“I worked with Nick a lot last summer in shoring up his serve and forehand, and I was worried about what he retained, but he’s such a good athlete he was instantly doing what we went over despite not seeing him since July.”
Wilson Central its second point at two doubles with juniors Sean Brown and Charlie Ewing downing Nick Moulton and Palmer 8-3.
Hughes carried a 6-0, 6-0 win over Marshall at two singles while Brown knocked off Campbell 6-0, 6-1 at number three singles.
Ewing earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over Mouton at four singles, while junior Bane Shafer eased to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Cameron Jasper at number five singles.
The Lady Wildcats dropped a tough 4-3 decision to Lebanon.
Lebanon earned its first point with a 9-7 win at one doubles with Emma Claire Minter and Emily Lawson defeating junior Carolyn Allison and sophomore Kendra Clayton 9-7.
The Lady Wildcats evened the match with the freshmen duo of Kathryn Busler and Anindita Das claiming an 8-6 win over Maya Gipson and Emily Hatfield at number two doubles.
Wilson Central won the first two matches in singles with sophomore Francesca McDaniel earning a 6-2, 6-4 win over Yana Sivets at number five singles, and Das easing to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Minter at number one singles.
From there it was all Lebanon which claimed the last three singles matches to earn the win.
Gipson defeated Allison 7-6(2), 6-2 at No. 2 singles while Hatfield downed Clayton 6-1, 6-4 at No.3 singles.
The Lady Blue Devils clinched the match with Lawson earning a 6-0, 6-2 win over sophomore Faith Jones at No. 4 singles.
