Wildcats fall to Commandos on homecoming 28-10

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central lost its 2020 homecoming to a red-hot Hendersonville team 28-10 last Friday.
Going into the week, Wilson Central was riding high after a 25-21 upset win over Gallatin, ruining the Green Wave homecoming. The Wildcats-Commandos game was set to take place on a homecoming for a third straight year, the previous two years being Hendersonville’s homecoming. The Wildcats looked to advance in the Region 4-6A rankings with a Hendersonville team that came ready to compete.
It turned into a tale of two halves for the Wildcats. Through the first half, production led to a lead for Wilson Central, but the second half led to a Hendersonville comeback.
In the first quarter, Hendersonville scored on its first drive which took nearly half of the quarter, as the Commandos typically side with the run-heavy wing-T offense. This allowed them to chip away at the play clock while also chipping away at Wilson Central. The touchdown came from a Brent Rowe 12-yard rush.
Although the Wildcats were not able to match this touchdown, they were able to get into range for a 23-yard field goal from Esteban Hurtado. This drive took nearly as long as Hendersonville’s, allowing for only two complete drives through the first quarter.
To begin the second quarter, Andrew Martin punted the ball to Wilson Central. The Wildcats were able to march to the Commando 21-yard line with the help of a 40-yard connection from Tristan Lewis to Jase Neuble. However, Lewis tossed an interception to allow the Commandos to take the ball the other direction.
On the next drive, Hendersonville punted to the Wildcats once more, and the Wildcats were able to capitalize on it. After going to a 4th-and-8, Hayden Shults found Robbie Spickard for 30 yards on a fake-punt pass. After this, the Wildcat offense ignited, and Lewis found Ezra Widelock for a 13-yard touchdown pass into the back corner of the end zone.
On the resulting kickoff, Widelock recovered a fumble to give the Wildcats one last chance at the end zone before the half. However, Lewis’s attempt fell incomplete, giving the Wildcats a 10-7 lead at halftime.
After the half, the Wildcats received the opening kickoff, but they were unable to score. This is when the Commando points came in bunches. After just a two-play drive, Hendersonville scored on a 28-yard pass from Luke Manning to Ellis Ellis. On their next drive, Ellis scored yet again, this time on a 2-yard run. Then, they scored once more on the next drive, coming from an 11-yard Brent Rowe touchdown rush. After 3 consecutive scoring drives, the Commandos were suddenly ahead 28-10.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were not able to find an offensive spark, as they looked complacent for most of the second half. Hendersonville took their third straight homecoming-game win over the Wildcats 28-10.
Ali continued his quest for 1,000 rushing yards, running for 106 on the night. However, it still proved to be a night of milestones for the Wildcat offense. Ali crossed the threshold for 1000 all-purpose yards, with 1,002 on the year. Lewis had an off night in the pocket, going 3-of-18 for 79 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, but he also crossed 1,000 offensive yards with 1024. Widelock managed to cross 500 receiving yards on the season, and both Ali and Lewis are now in range for 1000 yards in their respective categories.
The Wildcats will travel to face off with the Wolverines of LaVergne this coming Friday, as the Wildcats look to avenge a 2019 upset loss on Friday Night Rivals. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Freedom Field.
