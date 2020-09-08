Wildcats fend off Red Hawks in home opener 27-7

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central took down Rossview 27-7 last Friday in the Wildcats’ home and Region 4-6A opener.
Despite the rough start to their season, the Wildcats were able to get back on track Friday night. Their first two games were both road losses to Springfield and Battle Ground Academy, which raised question for some, but Tristan Lewis and company got the job done against the Hawks, who were playing their season opener as Clarksville Montgomery County teams sat out the first two weeks due to COVID-19.
The intense battle got close early, as the Wildcats started off their scoring affair. On the Wildcats’ first drive, Lewis connected with Ezra Widelock for a booming 64-yard touchdown reception, giving the Wildcat offense that they had been searching for. Widelock sped past a Rossview defense that returned half of their 2019 starters.
However, sophomore quarterback Garrett Diemel led the Red Hawks to the end zone on a 27-yard touchdown strike to Parker Kilpatrick, locking locked the score at 7-7 as the game looked to be somewhere near a repeat of the 20-14 matchup from 2019.
The Red Hawks returned nine starters on offense, but 2019 star QB Gabe Sibert graduated. This put Diemel as the successor to the quarterbacking “throne” as only a sophomore. However, he has impact players Diivonta Phillips, Kilpatrick and Aaron Bolster at his disposal. Despite this, a case of the Week-1 jitters hit the Red Hawks. Several miscues between Diemel and the Rossview offensive line resulted in several sacks and a few should-have-been interceptions, a trend which would last the rest of the game.
The second quarter was rather quiet for the Wildcats and Red Hawks both. About five minutes into the quarter, a long drive took the Wildcats down to the goal line. Zavier Ali punched in his first touchdown of the night on the final play of that drive from a yard out. This gave him, as well as the rest of the Wildcats, steam to continue producing throughout the night. Their defensive unit was able to hold the Red Hawks far outside of the red zone until the half. This same defensive hold went far beyond the half.
Neither team was able to find the end zone during the third quarter. However, the Wildcats continued their dominance of the defensive side of the ball. Diemel was sacked a total of four times, and no single person on the Rossview offense managed more than 100 yards of total offense. This is a plus for the Wildcat defenders, who showed many swaps and replacements for the night. Corben Blount was a force in the Wilson Central secondary, deflecting several passes, which led to Deimel going 7-of-16 on the night.
In the fourth, the Cats scored twice more. Lewis tossed another touchdown pass to Widelock two minutes into the quarter, this one for 39 yards. Widelock had a career night, finishing with four receptions for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ali sprinted his way in for the second touchdown of the quarter as he finished with two touchdowns and 104 yards on 25 carries.
Lewis finished 6-of-7 for 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards on 12 carries, giving the Wildcats 335 total yards of offense.
Not only did Lewis record a solid night at quarterback, but understudy Hayden Schults managed nine rushes for 39 yards in a wildcat/option hybrid formation. Blake Hobbs had three powering rushes for 6 yards that primarily resulted in first downs. Abe Gizaw, after his tremendous performance in the Battle Ground loss, supported the Wildcats as a blocking machine for Widelock in the slot.
The Wildcats moved to 1-2 (1-0), and will travel to Kenwood in Clarksville to battle the Knights at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
