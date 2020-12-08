Wildcats outlast Lebanon 66-62 in home opener

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys may be the most improved team in District 9-AAA.
The Wildcats took the lead in the third quarter and held off visiting Lebanon in a 66-62 victory in Wilson Central’s home opener.
Jarred Hall had just given Lebanon a 43-41 third-quarter lead when the Blue Devil defense kept Wilson Central from getting off a good shot. But the Wildcats kept passing the ball around for a minute or so even as the LHS bench and fans applauded the D. But Ethan Thomas spoiled the effort with a dagger three-pointer from the corner to put the home team ahead.
“Huge play in the game,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “When they’re doing what they need to do defensively and it was up to us to just remain poised. We say that word all the time inside out offense, poise. Just relax, go find a shot we’re looking to get. And our staff does a phenomenal job of preparing these guys about what the shot is we need inside of our offense.”
“That was a key possession,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “They did a good job of slowing the game down at that point in time and making us work defensively and that’s a possession that stuck out. If we get a stop there, that’s a big momentum swing. But they did a job with their ball movement and they hit the big shot and that was a big momentum swing in their favor.”
After a Kobe Tibbs triple (one of four three-pointers and 11 points in the third quarter) drew the Devils into a 46-46 tie, a putback by Damion Fayne put Central in front to stay 48-46.
Wilson Central led 60-51 midway through the fourth quarter before Lebanon made a final charge, helped in part by the Wildcats missing two front ends of one-and-ones. But Hall was called for a charge on Thomas under the Blue Devils’ offensive basket with 4.6 seconds left. Thomas tossed in two free throws at 3.3 seconds and the home team escaped with a 2-0 district record and 4-3 overall.
“That’s their MO (method of operation),” McDowell said of the charge. “Whereas some guys are going to step over and block shots, they’re going to step over and take charges.
“They did a better job down the stretch and they deserved to win the game.”
“We wanted the opportunity to play at home for the first time this season after six games,” Teeter said. “It’s an in-county rivalry for a reason, but we hadn’t lived up to our end of the bargain the last couple of years. We just wanted to come out tonight and beat them with effort, beat them with energy. We weren’t going to be outworked in a lot of ways. That was our message before we got going.”
“You got to tip your cap to Coach Teeter and Wilson Central,” McDowell said. “Those kids, it stands out on film just watching them, they are the hardest-working team that I’ve seen since I’ve watching film all season long. They came out and shot the ball well the first half, hit seven threes. A lot of that was because they did a great job moving the basketball and getting open looks. You got to give them credit.
“Our kids battled back, took the lead. They did a good job maintaining their composure and making plays down the stretch and getting a lot of second-chance points. Their kids really battled and play for 32 minutes every time we tip it up and that’s something that I’ve got to do a better job of getting our kids to realize the effort level that it takes night in and night out in this league.”
The early moments were back and forth before Wilson Central opened a 19-14 lead at the first-quarter break. Lebanon caught and passed the ‘Cats 2 1/2 minutes into the second quarter on a 15-footer from the wing by Yarin Alexander for a 23-22 Blue Devil lead. A 9-0 Wildcat run turned a 25-25 tie into a 34-25 lead before a 6-0 answer from the Devils trimmed the difference to 37-33 by halftime.
Adler Kerr led Wilson Central with 20 points while Thomas tossed in five triples and two free throws for 17. Zack Markus connected on a pair of threes as he and Fayne each finished with 11. Dakota Boudacious scored seven.
“Tempo is so important,” Teeter said. “We’re figuring out as we go along what our pace has to be compared to what someone like Lebanon’s has to be. It’s finding the right shot inside the offense. If we get a couple of paint touches, a couple of reverses, we end up finding what we need, and the guys did a great job with it tonight.”
Tibbs torched the nets with six three-pointers to lead Lebanon with 26 points while Hall had 15 and Alexander 13. Corey Jones, Luka Saller, Jackson Painter and Jaylen Abston each added two as the Blue Devils dropped to 4-2, 2-2.
Both teams are scheduled to be on the district road in Sumner County tonight — Lebanon at Portland and Wilson Central at Beech. McDowell added the Blue Devils plan to celebrate Senior Night this Friday when Hendersonville is booked to visit Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
In freshmen action, Lebanon defeated Wilson Central 87-39 last Thursday.
Scarlett’s 31 leads Watertown in 8-AA openerWATERTOWN — Eli Scarlett was on fire again last Friday with 31 points to lead Watertown past visiting Cannon County, 68-45, in both teams’ District 8-AA opener.
After a scoreless second quarter, Scarlett sank 25 points in the second half, including four three-pointers, as the Purple Tigers improved to 5-0.
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone managed 10 points in the post for the Purple Tigers while Brady Raines scored seven, Gavin Clayborne six, Trent Spradlin five, Will Hackett a three and Jackson Thomas, Ian Fryer and J.J. Goodall two each.
Gus Davenport poured in 23 points, Brenden Reed 12 and Lavell Rogers 10 for Cannon County, coached by former Watertown assistant Jason Knowles.
Watertown led 13-6 at the first-quarter break, 26-16 at halftime and 48-27 going into the fourth.
The Tigers are scheduled to host Macon County tonight.
Colby Jones’ 26 leads Friendship to first winColby Jones scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter last Friday night to keep host Friendship Christian’s boys ahead in a 61-68 win over Clarksville Academy in the Commanders’ District 4-IIA opener at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Jones sank five 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws as the Commanders won for the first time in three outings this season.
Friendship led 19-15 at the first-quarter break, 40-27 at halftime and 50-48 going into the fourth.
Max Duckwiler drained four triples in adding 17 points for Friendship while Dillon Turner turned in nine points, Casey Jones seven, Kaelin Horton and Cole Kring five each and Dan Burruss two.
Friendship was to face Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro on Saturday afternoon and host Ezell-Harding tonight at the Sportsplex.
Third-quarter run launches Golden Bears to victoryMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet bounced back from the loss to Wilson Central three nights earlier with a 53-45 win over Portland last Friday.
The Golden Bears used a 24-7 third-quarter run to turn a 25-14 halftime deficit into a 38-32 lead. Portland held a 9-8 edge after one period.
Josh Keck threw in 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Osize Daniyan 12 for the Golden Bears, who pulled even at 1-1 in District 9-AAA and improved to 4-5 for the season. Jacob Burge added eight points while Bodie Wells scored seven, Daniel Beard six, Kyle Taylor four, Matt Delfendahl two and Zach Freeman a free throw.
Caeson Utley led Portland with 12 points while Duncan Smallwood scored 10.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Hendersonville tonight and to Father Ryan on Friday.
Green Hill boys fall to Station Camp in inaugural 9-AAA game
GALLATIN — Green Hill’s boys are still seeking their inaugural win after dropping their first-ever District 9-AAA contest 65-58 at Station Camp last Friday.
The Hawks did lead 13-10 at the first-quarter break and 28-27 at halftime before the Bison charged to a 42-38 advantage going into the fourth as Green Hill fell to 0-4.
Keaton Major fired in five three-pointers to lead Station Camp while Eli Rice tossed in 21 as the Bison improved to 5-2, 1-1.
Paxton Davidson dropped in 20 points and Riggs Abner 16, including a pair of 3s, to lead Green Hill. Mo Ruttlen and Jason Burch each added eight points, Blake Stacey four and Zach Blair two.
Green Hill is scheduled to host Wilson Central on Friday night.
Saints succumb to Ezell-Harding
ANTIOCH — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 55-31 decision at Ezell-Harding last Friday night.
The Eagles led 14-7 following the first quarter, 29-16 at halftime and 41-20 through three as the Saints slipped to 1-3 for the season while Ezell improved to 2-1.
Jack Ellis scored 16 points and Cameron Hunt 13 for Ezell-Harding.
Jordan Willis scored nine for the Saints while Derrick Crouch collected seven, Luke Nave and Justin Matthews four each, Chase Smith three and Brittain Gore and Caleb Smith two apiece.
Mt. Juliet Christian was scheduled to travel to Franklin Road Christian in Murfreesboro last night.
