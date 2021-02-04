Wilson Central will take another crack at the elusive state dual wrestling championship Saturday in Williamson County.
Due to the pandemic, the field has been cut in half from 16 teams to eight. Also, the tournament will be held at different high schools and a middle school as the Williamson County Ag Center, the site for COVID testing since the outbreak began last March, is unavailable.
The Wildcats will carry a 29-0 record into Saturday’s noon quarterfinal against Bradley Central at Centennial, with the winner advancing to a 2 p.m. semifinal against either Science Hill or Collierville, also at Centennial.
The championship match will be held at Independence at 5:30 p.m. Defending champion Cleveland, Dobyns Bennett, Summit and Oakland are in the other bracket.
This is the second straight season Central is undefeated going into state. The Wildcats, in their 10th state meet, finished second for the fourth time with a loss to Cleveland in last year’s final.
Coach John Kramer, in his 13th season at Wilson Central and 33rd overall including 19 in his native Michigan and one in Guam, needs one victory for 700 for his career. There will be consolation matches for first-round and semifinal losers.
Wilson Central is ranked third in Jeff Price’s poll with Bradley Central fifth. Cleveland is No. 2, trailing top-ranked Baylor. Oakland is tied for seventh and Science Hill is 12th. Dobyns Bennett also received votes.
