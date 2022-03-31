SEVIERVILLE — A wildfire prompted a mandatory evacuation order Wednesday for an area of East Tennessee near Great Smoky Mountains National Park as winds whipped up before a line of strong storms was forecast to move in overnight.
The evacuation order applied to the Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley, and the resorts of Shagbark, Little Valley and Black Bear, with residents nearby recommended to leave, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
The plume of smoke rose above the community not far from where 2016 wildfires ravaged the tourism town of Gatlinburg.
The 2016 blaze killed 14 people and damaged or destroyed about 2,500 buildings in the Gatlinburg area.
The brush fire sparked Wednesday morning and drew responses from multiple agencies as it burned a cabin in the rural area and threatened others, WVLT-TV reported, citing the Sevier County Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
Two structures and one vehicle were lost to the blaze, according to the Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
A shelter was established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center for those evacuated, authorities said.
Warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds increased the risk of fire danger, the emergency agency said.
No injuries were initially reported.
