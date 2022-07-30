NEW YORK — Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast in a new video, saying that his behavior was “unacceptable” and that he had reached out to the comedian to discuss the incident but was told Rock wasn’t ready.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith said in the under-six minute video posted online on Friday. “I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.”

