Bill Brewster passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, at age 79.
The funeral service, conducted by Gordon Lee, is at 1 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Cedar Grove cemetery will follow the service.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
William Allen Brewster was born in Tullahoma to Evelyn R. Williams and Willie Brewster.
He was a long-haul truck driver who owned his own business.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.
Mr. Brewster was an animal lover, especially dogs.
Mr. Brewster is survived by: his daughters, Mindi (Brian) Spence, Angie (Brett) Johnson; grandchildren, Ashley Brewington, Madison Lancaster, Lexi Hibdon, Levi Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kayde, Ace, Kase, Della; and special friend, Darrell Gilley.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Kathy Kemp Brewster; parents, Evelyn and Willie Howard Brewster; sisters, Linda and Carolyn; and brother, Terry.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
