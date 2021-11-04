William Bill Ernest Wood, 88, of Lebanon passed away on Oct. 31, 2021, at Quality Care Management.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Allen and Alice Ward Wood, and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by: his son, William Ernest “Ernie” Wood; sister, Rubye Wood Guethlein; brother, Charles Allen (Laurel) Wood; sister-in-law, Betty Wood; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and a 1951 graduate of Lebanon High School, and he also attended Middle Tennessee State University.
He was the manager of Draper and Darwin in Lebanon and worked several years in the insurance business.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to College Hills Church of Christ.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com
