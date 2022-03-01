William C. Carmack, 72, of Lebanon passed away on Feb. 25, 2022, at his home.
Born in Allen County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Alex and Oline Goolsby Carmack.
He was an auto mechanic for more than 50 years. He worked for Lebanon Lincoln-Mercury-Dodge before owning and operating Pro-Care Auto Service for the past 22 years.
He loved bass fishing and was a member of Berea Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Debbie Caldwell Carmack; brother, Willard Carmack; and sister, Cloystine Carmack.
Survivors include: his wife of 15 years, Pat Foster Carmack; four children, Kristie (Allen) Davis, Chris (Jessie) Chastain, Derrick (Lori) Foster, David (Joanna) Foster; grandchildren, Jackson Davis, Madelynn Davis, Alex Chastain, Christian Chastain, Ethan Foster, Emma Foster; brother, Wayne (Sue) Carmack; nephew, Joey Carmack; nieces, Jennifer Taylor, Candie Wells, Malia Randolph, Donna Smith; and his precious dog, Roxanna.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Lee Mangrum and Kevin White officiating. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Wayne Carmack, Joey Carmack, Allen Davis, Gerald Chastain, Scott Hight, Craig Cook, Don Woosley and Mark Wright.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berea Church of Christ.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.