Cody Belcher passed away on May 19, 2022, at age 35.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment, which will be held in the Belcher Family Cemetery, will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Bruce Belcher, Frank Belcher, Bob Belcher, Jacob Belcher, Jason Harris and Bubba Davis.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the funeral at 4 p.m.
William Cody Belcher was born in Lebanon to Christine Garner Belcher and John Wayne Belcher.
He was self-employed in excavation.
Cody is survived by: his mother, Christine Belcher; brothers, John Frank (Stephanie) Belcher, Bruce Lee Belcher; aunts, Debbie (Mark) Clark, Barbara Belcher; cousins, Bob Belcher and his son Jacob Belcher; and nephew, Michael Belcher.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Wayne Belcher, and grandparents — Frankie and Bill Belcher, along with Stella and Frank Belcher.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.