Funeral service for William D. “Bill” Womack will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Brian Goodman and Jeff Wilson officiating. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be held on Thursday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Womack, 67, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born on March 11, 1955, in Salisbury, North Carolina, he is the son of the late Henry and Roberta Bogle Womack.
He worked for P & S Transportation.
He attended Grace Family Fellowship.
He is survived by: his wife, Linda Swann Womack; two children, Gregory Womack, Stefanie (Manuel) Caban; seven grandchildren, Deanna Caban, Destina Caban, David Caban, Manuel Caban III, Dominic Caban, Gianni Caban, Bella Caban; two sisters, Gail Womack, Paula (Fritz) Lowe; along with several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Jeff Carr, Keith Bowen, Jesse Swann, Jimmy Proctor, Shane Proctor, David Caban and Tony Caban
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.