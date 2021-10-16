William Donald Ricketts, 79, of the Norene community, died on Oct. 12, 2021, at his home.
Born on March 16, 1942, he was the son of the late William Lofton Ricketts and Erlene Edwards Ricketts.
Don was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School and served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne Division.
He was a retired line foreman with Middle Tennessee Electric.
Don is survived by: his wife, Billie Dean “Dinky” Jacobs Ricketts of Norene; sons, Alan Ricketts of Norene, Chris Ricketts of Norene; and grandchildren, Allie Elizabeth Ricketts and Cale Elliott Ricketts.
At his request, Don has chosen cremation, and a private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Norene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 82nd Airborne Division Association by mailing those to P.O. Box 87482, Fayetteville, North Carolina, 28304-7482.
Watertown’s Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-237-9318
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.