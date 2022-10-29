William Frank McAdoo, 88, passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Frank was a loyal employee with J.C. Hellum Funeral Homes for many years, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by: his loyal family, including son, William Frank McAdoo, Jr., of Los Angeles, California; grandson, Deon McAdoo of Smyrna; loving and devoted sisters, Beatrice Logue of Lebanon, Ada McAdoo of Murfreesboro; stepsons, Ronnie (Sharon) Figgins and family of Temple, Texas, Jerry (Erna) Figgins and family of Albany, Georgia, Morris (Beverly) Figgins and family of Milton, Florida; loving and devoted nieces/caregivers, Wanda Logue of Lebanon, Bennessa Logue of Lebanon, Dorothy Seay of Lebanon, Evon McCarverof Lebanon; sister-in-law, Shirley McAdoo of Nashville; along with a myriad of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Our beloved “Mac” lied in state on Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon, with the funeral service to follow at Second Baptist Church (located at 323 West Adams Ave. in Lebanon).
Pastor Robert E. Bell is the officiant, and pastor C.L. Haynie will be the eulogist.
Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
