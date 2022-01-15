William Frederick “Bill” Schorndorf Jr., 81, of Lebanon, took his journey home to be with our Lord on Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, surrounded by family.
Bill was born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as the only child of his late parents — William F. Schorndorf, Sr., and Anna Micha Schorndorf.
He served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years, serving in the Vietnam War, and retired in
1979.
He worked for 30 years for the United States Post Office in Arlington, Virginia, where he lived for many years.
It was during his years in Arlington that he met his loving wife, Mary Holden Schorndorf.
They were wed in Arlington on Nov. 23, 2001, and lived there until they both retired in 2007.
After retirement, Bill and Mary moved to Lebanon to be closer to family.
Bill has been a volunteer at the Fiddler’s Grove veterans building in Lebanon for 10 years and the Wilson County Veterans Museum in Lebanon for five years.
He led the charge in several community actions in and around his neighborhood to help protect the integrity of his and his neighbors’ property.
He could be seen walking alongside the streets of Lebanon picking up tin cans to donate to the local churches for recycling
or picking up trash to help clean his community. He took great pride in serving God, his family, his country and his community.
Bill is survived by: his wife, Mary Holden Schorndorf; his sister-in-law, Vera (Stan) Brown of Louisburg, North Carolina; his brother-in-law, Leroy (Betty) Thurman of Dayton; his four stepchildren, Bobby Holden of Lealand,
North Carolina, Wayne (Terri) Holden of Lealand, Scott (Samantha) Holden of Dayton, Sue Dulaney of Lebanon; his five grandchildren, Jeremy Holden of Lealand, Christy (J.R.) Wilkins of Dulco, North Carolina, Michelle (Jeff) Johnston of Rocky Point, Morgan Holden of Dayton, Jessi (Dwayne) Brooks of Lebanon; his seven great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Wilkins of Dulco, Layla Wilkins of Dulco, Grant Wilkins of Dulco, Dillon Holden of Dayton, Page Rogers of Dayton, Aaliyah Netherton of Lebanon, Sidney Enoch of Lebanon; one great-
great-grandchild, Madilynn Fox of Lebanon; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by: his parents, William and Anna Schorndorf of Bridgeport; sister-in-law, Mona Martini (and her husband, Charlie Martini); and step-son J.E. Holden of Dayton.
In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a mass intention held in honor of Bill on Jan. 29
at 5:30 p.m. at St.
Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, located at 300 South Tarver Ave. in Lebanon.
