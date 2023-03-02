William Gordon Binkley

William Binkley passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, at age 74.

The memorial service is at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 3291 Old Murfreesboro Road West in Lebanon. Visitation at the Kingdom Hall is from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

