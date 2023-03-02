William Binkley passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, at age 74.
The memorial service is at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 3291 Old Murfreesboro Road West in Lebanon. Visitation at the Kingdom Hall is from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
William Gordon Binkley was born in Nashville to Emma Lee Underwood and John Nickolas Binkley.
Mr. Binkley was a long-haul truck driver. He loved history and old country music and could listen to both on the road by audio vintage Western books and WCOR country music.
His gave all praise to God as a Jehovah’s Witness.
Mr. Binkley is survived by: his children, Allen Binkley, Rachel Binkley, Frances (Bronson) Roberts, Nick Binkley; siblings, Delorise Poston of Lebanon, Susan Crawford of Lebanon, John Binkley of Cocomo, Indiana; half-sister, Mary Bucy; grandchildren, Dakota Tinch, Dallas Tinch, Alexis Binkley, MacKenzie Garrett, Mikyah Boshers, George Binkley, Ayla Binkley; great-grandchildren, Cayson Johnson, Krimson Johnson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his children, Jeri Binkley, William Binkley, Jr.; parents, Emma and John Binkley; and siblings, Clara Tucker, Ben Binkley, and Kathryn Sullivan.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
