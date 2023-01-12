Services for William H. “Bun” Ewin, 89, will be held on Friday at noon at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. Family will receive friends and family at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perkins B. Ewin, Sr., and Lillian W. Wilson.
His survivors include: wife of 63 years, Dorothy Pearl Ewin; three daughters, Lorita Marsh, Loleathia Ewin, Crystal LaNae (Riccardo) Cannon; seven grandchildren, Scotty Dodd, Melvin Marsh, Jr., Kimberly (Frederick) Bell, Danielle (Marvin, Sr.) Whitmon, Desiree (Jonathan) Clark, Serenity Cannon, Amiah Young; nine great-grandchildren, Velvet, Jasiah, Micah, Jeremiah, Anniyah, Mason, Riah, Marvin, Jr., Aiden; three sisters, Lovie Jenkins of Nashville, Dorothy Carnahan of Antioch, and Lora Mae Johnson of Kansas City, Kansas; brother-in-law, Kenneth Humes of Chicago, Illinois; sisters-in-law: Gloria Bryant of Antioch (whom he treated like one of his children), Brenda Humes of Chicago; devoted nephew, Albert (Carolyn) Jones (also known as Alboon, who he named his personal chauffeur and devoted cousin); best friend, Zelander Hockett; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
