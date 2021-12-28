William H. Majors, 74, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021, at Summit Medical Center.
He is survived by: devoted son, Justin Majors; devoted nieces Linda Searcy, Serena Stroud, Danna Bender; devoted nephews, Thomas (Zelda) Stroud, Sr., James F. Stroud, Michael Stroud; devoted friend, Yvonne Jackson; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Public viewing is on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation is on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at Rutland Baptist Church (located at 800 Rutland Dr. in Mt. Juliet). Stanley E. Southall will be the eulogist.
Interment will be held in Rutland Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home. 615-444-4558
