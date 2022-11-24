Services for William Harrison Hurd, 90, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Robert Hurd and Mattie Harris Hurd McGregory; grandparents, Sara Frances Harris and Harrison Hurd; and stepson, Billy Phillips.
Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Minnie Elizabeth Griffith Hurd; children, Gerald (Karen) Hurd, Lisa (Robert) McHenry Seay, Vincent (Sabrina) Hurd; stepchildren, Julia Owens, Danny (Libby) Phillips; grandchildren, Terrie, Jerrod, Kerri, Sheryl, Tiffany, Maegan, Angela Kayla, Alex; step-grandchildren, Tracy, William, Ike, Derrick, Tyrone, Michael, Danny, Jr., Cherise; sister, Ann Johnson; aunt, Ada Hurd Stokes; along with a host of great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
