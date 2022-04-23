William M. “Duck” Gray, 96, of Lebanon, passed away on April 20, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Wilson County, the son of the late Willis and Lizzie Lackey Gray.
He was a truck driver having worked for Interstate, Southern Block, and Spectrum Plastics.
He was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by: his wife of 73 years, Grace Howell Gray; daughter, Nancy Bass; two sons, Tony Gray, William P. Gray; brother, Dugan Gray; and three sisters, Dean Manners, Lady Ellen Worley and Susie Bell Trammel.
Survivors include: five children, Clayton E. (Peggy) Gray, Benton R. (Debbie) Gray, Teresa A. Gray, Gerri L. (Kent) Vandercook, Marie Gray (Joey Wright); nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at noon from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Donald Owens officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday after 10 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
