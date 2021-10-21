William McHaffey, 86, of Lebanon died on Oct. 16, 2021.
He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert McHaffey and Elizabeth Harrell McHaffey.
He was a veteran of United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty McHaffey, and his daughter, Kimberly White (and her husband, Marvin).
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Fox Hollow Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com.
